2021 GMC Canyon
Elevation - Remote Start - Apple CarPlay
2021 GMC Canyon
Elevation - Remote Start - Apple CarPlay
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
VIN 1GTH6BEN5M1196826
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour JET BLK
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # L0271
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, EZ Lift Tailgate!
This 2021 GMC Canyon is for sale today.
This GMC Canyon is built around the idea of a all-in-one work truck, providing the durability and premium detail you expect from a Professional Grade GMC pickup. Capable, versatile and entirely refined, this redesigned mid-size Canyon balances power and technology in a package that is spacious and efficient. Whether you need a pickup truck for some occasional hauling, off-road fun, or you just want to have a pickup truck, this premium GMC Canyon fits the bill. It has almost as much capability as its bigger counterparts, but it's easier to maneuver, easier to park, and will provide you with better fuel economy. Where ever you and your family go, go confidently in this GMC Canyon that personifies GMC's attitude and dedication to precision.It's onyx black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Canyon's trim level is Elevation. Stepping up to the Elevation package brings a lot of modern essentials that truly elevate your ride with an EZ lift and lower tailgate, LED front fog lamps, 4G WiFi, GMC Connected Access, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls and remote vehicle start with a remote keyless entry system. Additional features include a fully boxed frame for less flex over rough terrain, aluminum wheels, signature LED headlamps, a larger 8 inch touchscreen display paired with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, StabiliTrak with trailer sway control, a unique CornerStep rear bumper, a 6-way power driver seat, traction control and an HD rear view camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Ez Lift Tailgate, Rear View Camera, Power Seat.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
POWER SEAT
Interior
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
EZ Lift Tailgate
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
4G LTE
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
2021 GMC Canyon