Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, EZ Lift Tailgate!</b><br> <br> This 2021 GMC Canyon is for sale today. <br> <br>This GMC Canyon is built around the idea of a all-in-one work truck, providing the durability and premium detail you expect from a Professional Grade GMC pickup. Capable, versatile and entirely refined, this redesigned mid-size Canyon balances power and technology in a package that is spacious and efficient. Whether you need a pickup truck for some occasional hauling, off-road fun, or you just want to have a pickup truck, this premium GMC Canyon fits the bill. It has almost as much capability as its bigger counterparts, but its easier to maneuver, easier to park, and will provide you with better fuel economy. Where ever you and your family go, go confidently in this GMC Canyon that personifies GMCs attitude and dedication to precision.Its onyx black in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=SzL+ClrkT0rGhyw6+Dzhsc/yb5Yp2aw/ target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Canyons trim level is Elevation. Stepping up to the Elevation package brings a lot of modern essentials that truly elevate your ride with an EZ lift and lower tailgate, LED front fog lamps, 4G WiFi, GMC Connected Access, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls and remote vehicle start with a remote keyless entry system. Additional features include a fully boxed frame for less flex over rough terrain, aluminum wheels, signature LED headlamps, a larger 8 inch touchscreen display paired with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, StabiliTrak with trailer sway control, a unique CornerStep rear bumper, a 6-way power driver seat, traction control and an HD rear view camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Ez Lift Tailgate, Rear View Camera, Power Seat. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors. <br><br>For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: <a href=https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/myers-engine-transmission-for-life/>Life Time Coverage</a>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2021 GMC Canyon

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 GMC Canyon

Elevation - Remote Start - Apple CarPlay

Watch This Vehicle
12093436

2021 GMC Canyon

Elevation - Remote Start - Apple CarPlay

Location

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 1GTH6BEN5M1196826

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour JET BLK
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # L0271
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, EZ Lift Tailgate!

This 2021 GMC Canyon is for sale today.

This GMC Canyon is built around the idea of a all-in-one work truck, providing the durability and premium detail you expect from a Professional Grade GMC pickup. Capable, versatile and entirely refined, this redesigned mid-size Canyon balances power and technology in a package that is spacious and efficient. Whether you need a pickup truck for some occasional hauling, off-road fun, or you just want to have a pickup truck, this premium GMC Canyon fits the bill. It has almost as much capability as its bigger counterparts, but it's easier to maneuver, easier to park, and will provide you with better fuel economy. Where ever you and your family go, go confidently in this GMC Canyon that personifies GMC's attitude and dedication to precision.It's onyx black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Canyon's trim level is Elevation. Stepping up to the Elevation package brings a lot of modern essentials that truly elevate your ride with an EZ lift and lower tailgate, LED front fog lamps, 4G WiFi, GMC Connected Access, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls and remote vehicle start with a remote keyless entry system. Additional features include a fully boxed frame for less flex over rough terrain, aluminum wheels, signature LED headlamps, a larger 8 inch touchscreen display paired with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, StabiliTrak with trailer sway control, a unique CornerStep rear bumper, a 6-way power driver seat, traction control and an HD rear view camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Ez Lift Tailgate, Rear View Camera, Power Seat.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/



Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

POWER SEAT

Interior

remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

EZ Lift Tailgate
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
4G LTE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2022 Toyota 4Runner SR5 for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Toyota 4Runner SR5 43,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Frontier CREW CAB PRO-4X for sale in Orleans, ON
2023 Nissan Frontier CREW CAB PRO-4X 49,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Volkswagen Taos Highline - Sunroof - Leather Seats for sale in Kanata, ON
2023 Volkswagen Taos Highline - Sunroof - Leather Seats 33,435 KM $31,486 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-258-XXXX

(click to show)

613-258-3403

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-258-3403

Contact Seller
2021 GMC Canyon