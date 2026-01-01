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<b>Navigation, Heads-Up Display, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!</b><br> <br> This 2021 GMC Yukon is for sale today.<br> <br>This GMC Yukon XL is a traditional full-size SUV thats thoroughly modern. With its truck-based body-on-frame platform, its every bit as tough and capable as a full size pickup truck. The handsome exterior and well-appointed interior are what make this SUV a desirable family hauler. This Yukon a cut above the competition in tech, features and aesthetics while staying capable and comfortable enough to take the whole family and a camper along for the adventure.<br> <br>This SUV has 147,875 km. Its nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=IvAvYFFA5+GnWPfTUERBBzlNwVvv6jzV target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a>. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Yukons trim level is Denali. This Premium Yukon Denali comes with an ultra premium interior design, featuring a massive 15 inch heads up display, heated and cooled leather seats, an impressive Magnetic Ride Control suspension, a large 10.2 inch colour touchscreen featuring navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, an exclusive interior dash design, chrome exterior accents, a unique front grille and LED headlights. This distinctive SUV also includes a leather heated steering wheel, power liftgate, a Bose Surround audio system, 4G WiFi hotspot, GMC Connected Access, a remote engine start, HD Surround Vision, Teen Driver Technology, heated second row seats, front and rear pedestrian alert, front and rear parking assist, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, tow/haul mode, automatic emergency braking, trailering equipment, fog lamps and plenty of cargo room! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heads-Up Display, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Lane Keep Assist.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/</a><br> <br/><br>Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors. <br><br>For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: <a href=https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/myers-engine-transmission-for-life/>Life Time Coverage</a>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2021 GMC Yukon

147,875 KM

Details Description Features

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2021 GMC Yukon

Denali - Navigation - Leather Seats

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14521078

2021 GMC Yukon

Denali - Navigation - Leather Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
147,875KM
VIN 1GKS2DKL0MR428156

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,875 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Heads-Up Display, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!

This 2021 GMC Yukon is for sale today.

This GMC Yukon XL is a traditional full-size SUV that's thoroughly modern. With its truck-based body-on-frame platform, it's every bit as tough and capable as a full size pickup truck. The handsome exterior and well-appointed interior are what make this SUV a desirable family hauler. This Yukon a cut above the competition in tech, features and aesthetics while staying capable and comfortable enough to take the whole family and a camper along for the adventure.

This SUV has 147,875 km. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Yukon's trim level is Denali. This Premium Yukon Denali comes with an ultra premium interior design, featuring a massive 15 inch heads up display, heated and cooled leather seats, an impressive Magnetic Ride Control suspension, a large 10.2 inch colour touchscreen featuring navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, an exclusive interior dash design, chrome exterior accents, a unique front grille and LED headlights. This distinctive SUV also includes a leather heated steering wheel, power liftgate, a Bose Surround audio system, 4G WiFi hotspot, GMC Connected Access, a remote engine start, HD Surround Vision, Teen Driver Technology, heated second row seats, front and rear pedestrian alert, front and rear parking assist, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, tow/haul mode, automatic emergency braking, trailering equipment, fog lamps and plenty of cargo room! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heads-Up Display, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Lane Keep Assist.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/


Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Interior

remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel

Exterior

Power Liftgate

Media / Nav / Comm

Bose premium audio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
LED Lights
360 Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
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613-258-XXXX

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613-258-3403

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Myers Automotive Group

613-258-3403

2021 GMC Yukon