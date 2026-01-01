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2021 GMC Yukon
Denali - Navigation - Leather Seats
2021 GMC Yukon
Denali - Navigation - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
147,875KM
VIN 1GKS2DKL0MR428156
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 147,875 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Heads-Up Display, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!
This 2021 GMC Yukon is for sale today.
This GMC Yukon XL is a traditional full-size SUV that's thoroughly modern. With its truck-based body-on-frame platform, it's every bit as tough and capable as a full size pickup truck. The handsome exterior and well-appointed interior are what make this SUV a desirable family hauler. This Yukon a cut above the competition in tech, features and aesthetics while staying capable and comfortable enough to take the whole family and a camper along for the adventure.
This SUV has 147,875 km. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Yukon's trim level is Denali. This Premium Yukon Denali comes with an ultra premium interior design, featuring a massive 15 inch heads up display, heated and cooled leather seats, an impressive Magnetic Ride Control suspension, a large 10.2 inch colour touchscreen featuring navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, an exclusive interior dash design, chrome exterior accents, a unique front grille and LED headlights. This distinctive SUV also includes a leather heated steering wheel, power liftgate, a Bose Surround audio system, 4G WiFi hotspot, GMC Connected Access, a remote engine start, HD Surround Vision, Teen Driver Technology, heated second row seats, front and rear pedestrian alert, front and rear parking assist, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, tow/haul mode, automatic emergency braking, trailering equipment, fog lamps and plenty of cargo room! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heads-Up Display, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Lane Keep Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
This 2021 GMC Yukon is for sale today.
This GMC Yukon XL is a traditional full-size SUV that's thoroughly modern. With its truck-based body-on-frame platform, it's every bit as tough and capable as a full size pickup truck. The handsome exterior and well-appointed interior are what make this SUV a desirable family hauler. This Yukon a cut above the competition in tech, features and aesthetics while staying capable and comfortable enough to take the whole family and a camper along for the adventure.
This SUV has 147,875 km. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Yukon's trim level is Denali. This Premium Yukon Denali comes with an ultra premium interior design, featuring a massive 15 inch heads up display, heated and cooled leather seats, an impressive Magnetic Ride Control suspension, a large 10.2 inch colour touchscreen featuring navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, an exclusive interior dash design, chrome exterior accents, a unique front grille and LED headlights. This distinctive SUV also includes a leather heated steering wheel, power liftgate, a Bose Surround audio system, 4G WiFi hotspot, GMC Connected Access, a remote engine start, HD Surround Vision, Teen Driver Technology, heated second row seats, front and rear pedestrian alert, front and rear parking assist, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, tow/haul mode, automatic emergency braking, trailering equipment, fog lamps and plenty of cargo room! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heads-Up Display, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Lane Keep Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Media / Nav / Comm
Bose premium audio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Additional Features
Heads-Up Display
LED Lights
360 Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
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613-258-XXXX(click to show)
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Myers Automotive Group
613-258-3403
2021 GMC Yukon