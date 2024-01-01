$23,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda Civic
LX Distance Pacing Cruise!Heated Seats!
2021 Honda Civic
LX Distance Pacing Cruise!Heated Seats!
Motortrendz
2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-2727
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
62,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F53MH006006
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 62,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats ! Cruise ! Air ! Pwr Windows ! BackupCam ! Distance Pacing Cruise !
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Motortrendz
2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
2021 Honda Civic