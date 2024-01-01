$23,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/Sun & Tech Pkg Sunroof! AutoStart! Heated Steering and Seats!
2021 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/Sun & Tech Pkg Sunroof! AutoStart! Heated Steering and Seats!
Location
Motortrendz
2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-2727
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
63,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHLM4AG9MU179234
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 63,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof ! Heated Steering and Seats ! AutoStart ! CarPlay ! BackupCam !
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Motortrendz
2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
