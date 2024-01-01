Menu
Account
Sign In
Sunroof ! Heated Steering and Seats ! AutoStart ! CarPlay ! BackupCam !

2021 Hyundai Elantra

63,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Tech Pkg Sunroof! AutoStart! Heated Steering and Seats!

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Tech Pkg Sunroof! AutoStart! Heated Steering and Seats!

Location

Motortrendz

2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-2727

  1. 11441129
  2. 11441129
  3. 11441129
  4. 11441129
  5. 11441129
  6. 11441129
  7. 11441129
  8. 11441129
  9. 11441129
  10. 11441129
  11. 11441129
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
63,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHLM4AG9MU179234

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 63,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof ! Heated Steering and Seats ! AutoStart ! CarPlay ! BackupCam !

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motortrendz

Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/Sun & Tech Pkg Sunroof! AutoStart! Heated Steering and Seats! for sale in Kemptville, ON
2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/Sun & Tech Pkg Sunroof! AutoStart! Heated Steering and Seats! 63,000 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD! Heated Seats! AutoStart! for sale in Kemptville, ON
2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD! Heated Seats! AutoStart! 190,000 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn NAV! 6-Speed Manual! for sale in Kemptville, ON
2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn NAV! 6-Speed Manual! 44,000 KM $32,995 + tax & lic

Email Motortrendz

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motortrendz

Motortrendz

2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-258-XXXX

(click to show)

613-258-2727

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Motortrendz

613-258-2727

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai Elantra