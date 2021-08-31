Menu
2021 Hyundai Elantra

451 KM

$28,465

+ tax & licensing
$28,465

+ taxes & licensing

Motortrendz

613-258-2727

2021 Hyundai Elantra

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Ultimate Loaded with Sunroof and Leather! Heated Steering and Seats, CarPlay, BackupCam, AutoStart, Pwr Windo

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Ultimate Loaded with Sunroof and Leather! Heated Steering and Seats, CarPlay, BackupCam, AutoStart, Pwr Windo

Motortrendz

2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-2727

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,465

+ taxes & licensing

451KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7817691
  VIN: KMHLN4AG8MU068428

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 451 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof ! Leather ! Heated Steering ! Heated Seats ! AutoStart ! CarPlay ! BackupCam ! Distance Pacing Cruise ! Blind Spot Detect ! Pwr Windows ! Dual Zone Air ! Keyless Entry ! Alloy Wheels !

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Motortrendz

Motortrendz

2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-2727

