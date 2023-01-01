$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Cherokee
Limited - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
2021 Jeep Cherokee
Limited - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
VIN 1C4PJMDX2MD100111
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-083A
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Navigation!
This 2021 Jeep Cherokee is for sale today.
With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, this Jeep Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. This Cherokee has a refined look without sacrificing its rugged presence. Experience the freedom of adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Cherokee's trim level is Limited. This Cherokee Limited revs up your comfort with added Nappa leather seats, driver memory settings, power liftgate, and added safety features including blind spot monitoring with rear cross path detection and ParkSense park assist. Be ready for anything in the city or on the trail with aluminum wheels, towing equipment, dual exhaust, LED lighting with automatic headlamps, fog lamps, and cornering lights. This family SUV ensures comfort and safety with UConnect 4 with voice command, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated Nappa leather seats, a heated leather steering wheel, a proximity key, remote start, blind spot monitoring with rear cross path detection, ParkSense, and the ParkView Rear Backup Camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Navigation, Memory Settings, Power Liftgate.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMDX2MD100111.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Memory Settings
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Call Dealer
613-258-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-258-3403
2021 Jeep Cherokee