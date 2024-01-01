Menu
AWD ! Sunroof ! Heated Steering and Seats ! Adaptive Cruise ! CarPlay !

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

81,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Motortrendz

2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-2727

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
81,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2GTAGC0M8231842

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 81,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD ! Sunroof ! Heated Steering and Seats ! Adaptive Cruise ! CarPlay !

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

