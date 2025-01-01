$24,540+ taxes & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Atlas
Cross Sport Comfortline 2.0 TSI
2021 Volkswagen Atlas
Cross Sport Comfortline 2.0 TSI
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$24,540
+ taxes & licensing
Used
161,100KM
VIN 1V2LC2CA7MC207122
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 161,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Satellite Navigation, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Front Assist Autonomous Emergency Braking, Streaming Audio, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear Traffic Alert
This 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport is for sale today.
While this 2021 Volkswagen Atlas is definitely well designed and exceptionally well put together, what sets it aside as one of the best and most comfortable SUV's is the spacious interior. Easily accommodating 7 adults in complete comfort, the Atlas has its sight set on passenger comfort and safety much more than being an agile, sporty, and cramped SUV. The Atlas delivers excellent on road capabilities and a luxurious ride quality while seated in a roomy, airy, extremely well designed cabin.This SUV has 161,100 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Atlas Cross Sport's trim level is Comfortline 2.0 TSI. This Atlas Comfortline lives up to its name with heated synthetic leather seats, a heated leather steering wheel, and a proximity key. Other great features include a power liftgate, adaptive stop and go cruise, a larger 8 inch touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth streaming audio and SiriusXM. With exterior chrome trim, elegant alloy wheels, fog lamps, blind spot sensors, and front collision mitigation, this awesome SUV is stylish and extremely safe.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
2021 Volkswagen Atlas