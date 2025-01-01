$32,040+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Colorado
WT - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$32,040
+ taxes & licensing
Used
51,632KM
VIN 1GCHTBEA5N1249449
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # P0304
- Mileage 51,632 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Seat, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen!
This 2022 Chevrolet Colorado is for sale today.
This Chevrolet Colorado offers a new take on the midsize pickup truck. With its combination of rugged good looks, advanced technology, capable towing ability and fuel efficient engine, the Colorado is the truck that helps you push every boundary and accept any challenges. From tackling urban streets to driving off the beaten path, this pickup is definitely worth a first, second and third look. This Extended Cab 4X4 pickup has 51,632 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Colorado's trim level is WT. This Colorado is the midsize truck that's designed to take on adventure in style and make it look easy. This hard working truck comes with a 7 inch color touchscreen display and 6 speaker audio system, a rear vision camera, USB port for plugging in your electronic devices, a 4-way power driver seat, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, bluetooth streaming audio, power windows, power locks, air conditioning, teen driver technology and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Power Seat, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Teen Driver Technology.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $245.04 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Four Wheel Drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Steering, electric power steering (EPS) assist
Frame, fully-boxed
Transfer case, electric, 2-speed
GVWR, 5600 lbs. (2540 kg) (Standard on Extended Cab models with (LCV) 2.5L I4 engine only.)
Rear axle, 4.10 ratio (Requires (LCV) 2.5L I4 engine. Not included on Crew Cab models.)
Engine, 2.5L I4, DI, DOHC, VVT (200 hp [149.0 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 191 lb-ft of torque [259 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (Not included on Crew Cab models.)
Capless Fuel Fill (Not available with (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.)
Interior
Rear View Camera
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, one colour
Steering wheel, urethane
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Console, floor, front compartment, custom
Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down
Theft-deterrent system, immobilization
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
Air conditioning, single-zone manual climate control
Lighting, interior, centre dome
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way power with manual recline
Seat adjuster, passenger 2-way manual fore/aft with manual recline
Steering column, tilt, manual
Visors, driver and front passenger with passenger vanity mirror
Seats, dual rear with underseat storage (Extended Cab models only.)
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night,
Safety
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Rear Vision Camera
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Tire Fill Alert provides an audible and visual indication when tire pressure is added to a tire that is low. Aids to achieve optimal tire pressure
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing ...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Exterior
Pickup box
Door handles, black
Bumper, rear chrome
CornerStep, rear bumper
Headlamps, halogen with automatic exterior lamp control
Tailgate handle, Black
Mouldings, Black beltline
Cargo box light, back of Cab
Handles, door release, front and rear, Jet Black
Mirrors, outside manual-folding, Black
Wheel, spare, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) gloss-Black aluminum (Standard with (LCV) 2.5L I4 engine only. Not included on Crew Cab models.)
Tailgate, locking,
Exterior, B-pillar applique (As of 9-12-22 (BW7) Exterior, B-pillar applique will not be included and the truck B-pillar will be body coloured.)
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,
Additional Features
Touch Screen
Teen Driver Technology
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2022 Chevrolet Colorado