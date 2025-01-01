$44,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST V8! Buckets! AutoStart! NAV!
Location
Motortrendz
2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-2727
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$44,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
76,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUDEEDXNG507215
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 76,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Steering and Seats ! NAV ! Centre Console ! Dual Zone Air ! CarPlay ! AutoStart ! BackupCam !
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
