Heated Steering and Seats ! NAV ! Centre Console ! Dual Zone Air ! CarPlay ! AutoStart ! BackupCam !

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

76,500 KM

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST V8! Buckets! AutoStart! NAV!

13071853

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST V8! Buckets! AutoStart! NAV!

Motortrendz

2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-2727

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
76,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUDEEDXNG507215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 76,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Steering and Seats ! NAV ! Centre Console ! Dual Zone Air ! CarPlay ! AutoStart ! BackupCam !

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Motortrendz

Motortrendz

2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Motortrendz

613-258-2727

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500