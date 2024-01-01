$55,900+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
Elevation Max Trailering with 3.0L Diesel
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
Elevation Max Trailering with 3.0L Diesel
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$55,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
54,493KM
VIN 1GTUUCETXNZ568575
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 54,493 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Streaming Audio!
This 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 is for sale today.
This redesigned GMC Sierra 1500 stands out against all other pickup trucks, with sharper, more powerful proportions that creates a commanding stance on and off the road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with it's outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. Inside, you'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your active lifestyle. Get ready to live like a pro in this amazing GMC Sierra 1500! This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 54,493 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 277HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is Elevation. Upgrading to this GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation is a great choice as it comes loaded with a monochromatic exterior featuring a black gloss grille and unique aluminum wheels, a massive 13.4 inch touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless streaming audio, SiriusXM, plus a 4G LTE hotspot. Additionally, this pickup truck also features IntelliBeam LED headlights, remote engine start, forward collision warning and lane keep assist, a trailering package, LED cargo area lighting, teen driver technology plus so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Streaming Audio, Teen Driver, Locking Tailgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Convenience
Tow Package
Interior
remote start
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Locking Tailgate
Safety
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Teen Driver
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
LED Lights
SiriusXM
4G LTE
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
$55,900
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-258-3403
2022 GMC Sierra 1500