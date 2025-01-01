$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
123,000KM
VIN 3GTUUGEL9NG652524
Vehicle Details
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-306A
- Mileage 123,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bose Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Heated Rear Seats!
This 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 is for sale today.
This redesigned GMC Sierra 1500 stands out against all other pickup trucks, with sharper, more powerful proportions that creates a commanding stance on and off the road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with it's outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. Inside, you'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your active lifestyle. Get ready to live like a pro in this amazing GMC Sierra 1500! This pickup has 123,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is Denali. This premium GMC Sierra 1500 Denali comes fully loaded with perforated leather seats and authentic open-pore wood trim, exclusive exterior styling, unique aluminum wheels, plus a massive 13.4 inch touchscreen display that features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a premium 7-speaker Bose audio system, SiriusXM, and a 4G LTE hotspot. Additionally, this stunning pickup truck also features heated and cooled front seats and heated second row seats, a spray-in bedliner, a six-function MultiPro locking tailgate, wireless device charging, IntelliBeam LED headlights, remote engine start, forward collision warning and lane keep assist, a trailering package with hitch guidance, LED cargo area lighting, ultrasonic parking sensors, an HD surround vision camera plus so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bose Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Heated Rear Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Convenience
Tow Package
Interior
remote start
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated rear seats
universal home remote
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WIRELESS CHARGING
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Rear seat reminder
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Steering column, power rake and telescoping
Air vents, rear
Compass, located in instrument cluster
Exterior Temperature Display, located in radio display
Power outlet, bed mounted, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) instrument panel mounted power outlet)
Power outlet, instrument panel, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Centre Console, floor-mounted with cup holders, cell phone storage, power cord management, hanging file folder capability
Seat, Up-level Rear with Storage Package, 60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models, includes full-length bench seat, seatback storage on left and right side, centre fold out armrest with 2 cupholders, full cab width under-seat storage, (includes child s...
In-Vehicle Trailering App
Driver Information Centre, enhanced, 12.3" diagonal reconfigurable multicolour digital display
GMC Premium information Display-13.4" diagonal Multicolour I touch screen
USB ports, (2) charge-only, rear
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
CornerStep, rear bumper
Mirror caps, chrome
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, chrome
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare
Bumper, front, body-colour lower
Bumper, rear body-colour with corner steps
Fog lamps, LED
Mouldings, window surround, Chrome
Tailgate, GMC MultiPro Tailgate with six functional load/access features
Tire, spare 255/80R17SL all-season, blackwall
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in cargo bed activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Tailgate, gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release, includes hitch area light
Lighting, perimeter
Taillamps, LED LED signature taillight with LED stop, turn & reverse and Fade-on/Fade-off animation
Wipers, front rain-sensing
IntelliBeam, automatic high beam on/off (Included and only available with (PDI) GMC Pro Safety.)
Mechanical
Four Wheel Drive
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Rear axle, 3.23 ratio
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Pickup bed
Recovery hooks, chrome
Trailer brake controller, integrated
Brake lining wear indicator
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler (Not available with (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Cooling, external engine oil cooler (Not available with (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Transfer case, two-speed, electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
Air filter, heavy-duty
Auto-locking rear differential
Denali Premium Suspension with Adaptive Ride Control
Hill Descent Control (Requires 4WD model.)
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed, rated at 500 lbs per corner
Exhaust, dual system (Includes chrome exhaust tips.)
Media / Nav / Comm
Bose premium audio
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Safety
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Hitch Guidance
Rear Pedestrian Alert
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Rear Cross Traffic Braking
TRAILER SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT
Bed View Camera camera in the CHMSL to show a view of the cargo bed, display located in infotainment screen, includes Two Trailer Camera Provisions (Includes Trailer View Camera Provisions and Trailer Assist Guidelines.)
Trailer Camera Provisions and trailer viewing software
Following Distance Indicator (Included and only available with (PDI) GMC Pro Safety.)
Seat Belt Adjustable Guide Loops, front row only
Buckle to Drive (Included and only available with (PDI) GMC Pro Safety.)
Additional Features
Park Assist
LED Lights
360 Camera
Trailering Package includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors and (CTT) Hitch Guidance
MultiPro Tailgate
