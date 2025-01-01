2022 GMC Sierra 1500

Forward Collision Warning

Lane Keep Assist

Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist

Hitch Guidance

Rear Pedestrian Alert

Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...

Rear Cross Traffic Braking

TRAILER SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT

Bed View Camera camera in the CHMSL to show a view of the cargo bed, display located in infotainment screen, includes Two Trailer Camera Provisions (Includes Trailer View Camera Provisions and Trailer Assist Guidelines.)

Trailer Camera Provisions and trailer viewing software

Following Distance Indicator (Included and only available with (PDI) GMC Pro Safety.)

Seat Belt Adjustable Guide Loops, front row only