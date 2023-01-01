$CALL+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-258-3403
2022 GMC Yukon
SLT - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
55,794KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10555245
- Stock #: 23-226A
- VIN: 1GKS2BKD4NR194960
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,794 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2022 GMC Yukon is for sale today.
This GMC Yukon is a traditional full-size SUV that's thoroughly modern. With its truck-based body-on-frame platform, it's every bit as tough and capable as a full size pickup truck. The handsome exterior and well-appointed interior are what make this SUV a desirable family hauler. This GMC Yukon a cut above the competition in tech, features and aesthetics while staying capable and comfortable enough to take the whole family and a camper along for the adventure. This SUV has 55,794 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Yukon's trim level is SLT. Stepping up to this Yukon SLT is a great choice as it comes perfectly paired with style and functionality. It comes loaded with premium features like a cooled leather seats, wireless charging, premium smooth riding suspension, an large 10.2 inch colour touchscreen featuring wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a Bose premium audio system, unique aluminum wheels, LED headlights and convenient side assist steps. This gorgeous SUV also includes a leather steering wheel, power liftgate, 12-way power front seats with lumbar support, 4G WiFi hotspot, GMC Connected Access, an HD rear view camera, remote engine start, Teen Driver Technology, front pedestrian braking, front and rear parking assist, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, tow/haul mode, trailering equipment, fog lamps and plenty of cargo room! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Power Liftgate, Lane Keep Assist, Remote Start, Wireless Charging, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
remote start
WIRELESS CHARGING
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Safety
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Park Assist
ASSIST STEPS
LED Lights
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0