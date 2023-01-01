$34,995+ tax & licensing
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-258-3403
2022 Honda Civic
2022 Honda Civic
Sedan Touring - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
34,247KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10134249
- Stock #: 23-197A
- VIN: 2HGFE1F92NH001923
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 34,247 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2022 Honda Civic Sedan is for sale today.
The quintessential Honda Civic has always prided itself on being a practical sedan that not only gets you there, but does it effortlessly and in classic style. This all-new 2022 Honda Civic is no different and will not disappoint, boasting a spacious and a bright cabin that has been carefully crafted to reduce noise while giving you a more premium ride. Whether this is your first car, your last car or something inbetween, the Honda Civic offers a sporty look and the specs to back it up.This sedan has 34,247 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Civic Sedan's trim level is Touring. This Touring trim offers a gorgeous sunroof above heated leather trimmed seats and a heated steering wheel for added luxury while the Bose premium audio system blasts your favorite tunes. Navigation and wi-fi offer improved connectivity in this road trip ready touring Civic, while rain sensing wiper and fog lamps help you see in the worst conditions. Every Civic comes with an amazing safety suite including collision mitigation, lane keep assist, road departure mitigation, traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise with low speed follow, blind spot monitoring, and traffic jam assist. Additional tech features come in the infotainment system, including Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, touchscreen controls, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free. Other great features include heated seats for comfort, a high tech driver information center, proximity keys, remote start, and LED lighting with automatic high beams. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Premium Audio, Navigation, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Fog Lamps
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Blind Spot Monitoring
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0