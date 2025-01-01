Menu
Sunroof ! Heated Steering and Seats ! AutoStart ! CarPlay ! Dual Zone Air ! BackupCam !

2022 Hyundai Elantra

136,000 KM

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
13079269

Location

Motortrendz

2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-2727

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
136,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHLM4AG2NU316533

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 136,000 KM

Sunroof ! Heated Steering and Seats ! AutoStart ! CarPlay ! Dual Zone Air ! BackupCam !

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Motortrendz

Motortrendz

2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-2727

2022 Hyundai Elantra