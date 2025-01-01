$19,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/Sun & Tech Pkg Sunroof! AutoStart! Heat Steering!
Location
Motortrendz
2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-2727
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
136,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHLM4AG2NU316533
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 136,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof ! Heated Steering and Seats ! AutoStart ! CarPlay ! Dual Zone Air ! BackupCam !
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
