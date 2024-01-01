$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5
Essential - Navigation - Premium Audio
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
Used
VIN KM8KM4AB6NU094773
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Premium Audio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats!
This 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 is for sale today.
Cutting edge, modern, innovative design meets classic, timeless, comfortable living in this 2022 IONIQ 5. A beautiful step into the future is made better with a thrilling driving experience, engaging infotainment, and a truly comfortable interior design. More than just your daily driver, this 2022 IONIQ 5 strives to be your new sanctuary, your home away from home. Don't just drive, make your commute an experience in this 2022 IONIQ 5.It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our IONIQ 5's trim level is Essential. The navigation equipped infotainment on this Ioniq 5 Essential is further enhanced with a Harman Kardon audio system, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay for an always engaging experience. Heated seats provide incredible comfort while proximity keyless entry and a power liftgate offer modern convenience. Distance pacing cruise with stop and go, evasion assist, automatic braking, lane keep assist, parking sensors, blind spot assist, and a rear view camera help you stay safe on the road or the parking lot, while aluminum wheels and a wing spoiler provide stunning style. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Premium Audio, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Lane Keep Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Rear View Camera
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Blind Spot Monitoring
Collision Assist
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5