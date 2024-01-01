Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Navigation, Premium Audio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats!</b><br> <br> This 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 is for sale today. <br> <br>Cutting edge, modern, innovative design meets classic, timeless, comfortable living in this 2022 IONIQ 5. A beautiful step into the future is made better with a thrilling driving experience, engaging infotainment, and a truly comfortable interior design. More than just your daily driver, this 2022 IONIQ 5 strives to be your new sanctuary, your home away from home. Dont just drive, make your commute an experience in this 2022 IONIQ 5.Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our IONIQ 5s trim level is Essential. The navigation equipped infotainment on this Ioniq 5 Essential is further enhanced with a Harman Kardon audio system, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay for an always engaging experience. Heated seats provide incredible comfort while proximity keyless entry and a power liftgate offer modern convenience. Distance pacing cruise with stop and go, evasion assist, automatic braking, lane keep assist, parking sensors, blind spot assist, and a rear view camera help you stay safe on the road or the parking lot, while aluminum wheels and a wing spoiler provide stunning style. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Premium Audio, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Lane Keep Assist. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors. <br><br>For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: <a href=https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/myers-engine-transmission-for-life/>Life Time Coverage</a>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5

Essential - Navigation - Premium Audio

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5

Essential - Navigation - Premium Audio

Location

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN KM8KM4AB6NU094773

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Premium Audio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats!

This 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 is for sale today.

Cutting edge, modern, innovative design meets classic, timeless, comfortable living in this 2022 IONIQ 5. A beautiful step into the future is made better with a thrilling driving experience, engaging infotainment, and a truly comfortable interior design. More than just your daily driver, this 2022 IONIQ 5 strives to be your new sanctuary, your home away from home. Don't just drive, make your commute an experience in this 2022 IONIQ 5.It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our IONIQ 5's trim level is Essential. The navigation equipped infotainment on this Ioniq 5 Essential is further enhanced with a Harman Kardon audio system, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay for an always engaging experience. Heated seats provide incredible comfort while proximity keyless entry and a power liftgate offer modern convenience. Distance pacing cruise with stop and go, evasion assist, automatic braking, lane keep assist, parking sensors, blind spot assist, and a rear view camera help you stay safe on the road or the parking lot, while aluminum wheels and a wing spoiler provide stunning style. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Premium Audio, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Lane Keep Assist.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/



Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Rear View Camera
Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Blind Spot Monitoring
Collision Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Highline 3.6 FSI for sale in Nepean, ON
2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Highline 3.6 FSI 100,897 KM $29,998 + tax & lic
Used 2019 GMC Canyon SLE 4x4 - Aluminum Wheels - Apple CarPlay for sale in Nepean, ON
2019 GMC Canyon SLE 4x4 - Aluminum Wheels - Apple CarPlay 58,882 KM $34,998 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mazda CX-30 GS - Heated Seats for sale in Nepean, ON
2022 Mazda CX-30 GS - Heated Seats 39,961 KM $27,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-258-XXXX

(click to show)

613-258-3403

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-258-3403

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5