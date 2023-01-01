$25,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Venue
Preferred - Android Auto
10,855KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9979997
- Stock #: P0153A
- VIN: KMHRC8A39NU178944
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
This 2022 Hyundai Venue is for sale today.
With an amazing, urban sized footprint, plus a massive amount of cargo space, this 2022 Venue can do it all. Whether you need a grocery getter, kid hauler, or an errand runner, this 2022 Venue is ready to turn everything into an adventure. This modern Venue has a bold yet sophisticated SUV profile that radiates road presence and allows you to express your unique sense of style. This low mileage SUV has just 10,855 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 121HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Venue's trim level is Preferred. This Preferred Venue adds an impressive safety suite including active collision avoidance, lane keep assist, and blind spot monitoring, that helps you stay confident and secure on the road. Heated seats bring a touch of luxury while wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, touchscreen controls, and streaming audio keep you entertained in a connected cabin. Automatic highbeams, remote keyless entry, ABS with brake assist, hill hold control, and a rear view camera help make your commute safer. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Touchscreen, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
Sliding Front Centre Armrest
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps) -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat
Analog Appearance
Power Options
POWER SEAT
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Roof Rack Rails Only
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Tires: P185/65R15
Wheels: 15 x 6.0J Aluminum Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Safety
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw)
Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Rear View Monitor (RVM) Back-Up Camera
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
45-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
45 L Fuel Tank
Transmission w/SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control
6.052 AXLE RATIO
Regenerative 110 Amp Alternator
GVWR: 1,710 kgs
Engine: 1.6L DPI DOHC 16-Valve I4 CVVT
Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: drive mode select w/normal/sport/sand/snow/mud mode, hill assist control and ignition key interlock system,
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Radio: AM/FM/HD Radio/MP3 Audio System -inc: 8" colour touchscreen display, iPod/USB, MP3 input jacks (centre console mounted), Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/voice recognition, wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay
Additional Features
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Keep Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
