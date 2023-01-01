2022 Hyundai Venue

$25,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 , 8 5 5 K M Used

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 10,855 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Interior Immobilizer Remote Keyless Entry Rear View Camera Steering Wheel Audio Controls Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Cargo Area Concealed Storage Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Full Carpet Floor Covering 4-Way Passenger Seat 6-Way Driver Seat Sliding Front Centre Armrest 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Delay Off Interior Lighting Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps) -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat Analog Appearance Power Options POWER SEAT Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Roof Rack Rails Only Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Tires: P185/65R15 Wheels: 15 x 6.0J Aluminum Alloy Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Safety PERIMETER ALARM Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw) Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Rear View Monitor (RVM) Back-Up Camera Mechanical Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 45-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 45 L Fuel Tank Transmission w/SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control 6.052 AXLE RATIO Regenerative 110 Amp Alternator GVWR: 1,710 kgs Engine: 1.6L DPI DOHC 16-Valve I4 CVVT Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: drive mode select w/normal/sport/sand/snow/mud mode, hill assist control and ignition key interlock system, Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control Android Auto Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Radio: AM/FM/HD Radio/MP3 Audio System -inc: 8" colour touchscreen display, iPod/USB, MP3 input jacks (centre console mounted), Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/voice recognition, wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay Additional Features TOUCHSCREEN Lane Keep Assist Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

