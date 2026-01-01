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Sunroof ! Heated Steering and Seats ! AutoStart ! CarPlay ! Adaptive Cruise ! Dual Zone Air ! BackupCam !

2022 Nissan Qashqai

52,336 KM

Details Description Features

$23,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Nissan Qashqai

SV Sunroof! AutoStart! CarPlay!

Watch This Vehicle
14422029

2022 Nissan Qashqai

SV Sunroof! AutoStart! CarPlay!

Location

Motortrendz

2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-2727

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
52,336KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN1BJ1BWXNW481413

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 52,336 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof ! Heated Steering and Seats ! AutoStart ! CarPlay ! Adaptive Cruise ! Dual Zone Air ! BackupCam !

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Motortrendz

2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
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613-258-2727

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$23,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Motortrendz

613-258-2727

2022 Nissan Qashqai