Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Softex Seats, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay!</b><br> <br> This 2022 Toyota Highlander is for sale today. <br> <br>With its sleek exterior style and sophisticated interior design, the Toyota Highlander is sure to help create memorable family adventures for years to come. Whether youre looking to get away or just get around town, youll find the Highlanders bold designs will not go unnoticed. The front grille expresses unparalleled confidence on any road, while its LED taillights and large alunimum wheels add a touch of sophistication allowing you to live your life to the fullest with every trip, no matter where youre headed.This SUV has 46,284 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Highlanders trim level is XLE. Stepping up to this luxurious Highlander XLE is an excellent choice as it comes with premium features such as SofTex heated seats, a power sunroof, a heated steering wheel, unique aluminum wheels, a large 8 inch touchscreen thats paired with Entune Audio Plus, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM and USB charging ports, LED fog lights and headlights with automatic highbeam assist plus split folding rear seats to make loading and unloading a breeze. Additional comfort and safety features include tri-zone climate control, dynamic radar cruise control, a power rear liftgate, remote engine start, Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 that is complete with lane departure warning with lane steering assist, foward collision warning, blind spot detection, hill-start assist plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Softex Seats, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors. <br><br>For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: <a href=https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/myers-engine-transmission-for-life/>Life Time Coverage</a>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2022 Toyota Highlander

46,284 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Toyota Highlander

XLE - Sunroof - Power Liftgate

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Highlander

XLE - Sunroof - Power Liftgate

Location

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
46,284KM
VIN 5TDGZRBH1NS568838

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25-060A
  • Mileage 46,284 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Softex Seats, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay!

This 2022 Toyota Highlander is for sale today.

With its sleek exterior style and sophisticated interior design, the Toyota Highlander is sure to help create memorable family adventures for years to come. Whether you're looking to get away or just get around town, you'll find the Highlander's bold designs will not go unnoticed. The front grille expresses unparalleled confidence on any road, while its LED taillights and large alunimum wheels add a touch of sophistication allowing you to live your life to the fullest with every trip, no matter where you're headed.This SUV has 46,284 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Highlander's trim level is XLE. Stepping up to this luxurious Highlander XLE is an excellent choice as it comes with premium features such as SofTex heated seats, a power sunroof, a heated steering wheel, unique aluminum wheels, a large 8 inch touchscreen that's paired with Entune Audio Plus, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM and USB charging ports, LED fog lights and headlights with automatic highbeam assist plus split folding rear seats to make loading and unloading a breeze. Additional comfort and safety features include tri-zone climate control, dynamic radar cruise control, a power rear liftgate, remote engine start, Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 that is complete with lane departure warning with lane steering assist, foward collision warning, blind spot detection, hill-start assist plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Softex Seats, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/



Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate

Interior

remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
SofTex Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2022 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Essential AWD - Low Mileage for sale in Nepean, ON
2022 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Essential AWD - Low Mileage 21,651 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Sport - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay for sale in Orleans, ON
2022 RAM 1500 Sport - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay 62,375 KM $48,958 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander EX-L - Sunroof - Leather Seats for sale in Orleans, ON
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander EX-L - Sunroof - Leather Seats 144,221 KM $18,951 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-258-XXXX

(click to show)

613-258-3403

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-258-3403

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Highlander