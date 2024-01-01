$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Toyota Highlander
XLE - Sunroof - Power Liftgate
2022 Toyota Highlander
XLE - Sunroof - Power Liftgate
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
46,284KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5TDGZRBH1NS568838
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-060A
- Mileage 46,284 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Softex Seats, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay!
This 2022 Toyota Highlander is for sale today.
With its sleek exterior style and sophisticated interior design, the Toyota Highlander is sure to help create memorable family adventures for years to come. Whether you're looking to get away or just get around town, you'll find the Highlander's bold designs will not go unnoticed. The front grille expresses unparalleled confidence on any road, while its LED taillights and large alunimum wheels add a touch of sophistication allowing you to live your life to the fullest with every trip, no matter where you're headed.This SUV has 46,284 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Highlander's trim level is XLE. Stepping up to this luxurious Highlander XLE is an excellent choice as it comes with premium features such as SofTex heated seats, a power sunroof, a heated steering wheel, unique aluminum wheels, a large 8 inch touchscreen that's paired with Entune Audio Plus, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM and USB charging ports, LED fog lights and headlights with automatic highbeam assist plus split folding rear seats to make loading and unloading a breeze. Additional comfort and safety features include tri-zone climate control, dynamic radar cruise control, a power rear liftgate, remote engine start, Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 that is complete with lane departure warning with lane steering assist, foward collision warning, blind spot detection, hill-start assist plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Softex Seats, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
This 2022 Toyota Highlander is for sale today.
With its sleek exterior style and sophisticated interior design, the Toyota Highlander is sure to help create memorable family adventures for years to come. Whether you're looking to get away or just get around town, you'll find the Highlander's bold designs will not go unnoticed. The front grille expresses unparalleled confidence on any road, while its LED taillights and large alunimum wheels add a touch of sophistication allowing you to live your life to the fullest with every trip, no matter where you're headed.This SUV has 46,284 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Highlander's trim level is XLE. Stepping up to this luxurious Highlander XLE is an excellent choice as it comes with premium features such as SofTex heated seats, a power sunroof, a heated steering wheel, unique aluminum wheels, a large 8 inch touchscreen that's paired with Entune Audio Plus, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM and USB charging ports, LED fog lights and headlights with automatic highbeam assist plus split folding rear seats to make loading and unloading a breeze. Additional comfort and safety features include tri-zone climate control, dynamic radar cruise control, a power rear liftgate, remote engine start, Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 that is complete with lane departure warning with lane steering assist, foward collision warning, blind spot detection, hill-start assist plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Softex Seats, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
SofTex Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2022 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Essential AWD - Low Mileage 21,651 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 Sport - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay 62,375 KM $48,958 + tax & lic
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander EX-L - Sunroof - Leather Seats 144,221 KM $18,951 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-258-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-258-3403
2022 Toyota Highlander