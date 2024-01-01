Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning!</b><br> <br> This 2023 Buick Encore GX is for sale today. <br> <br>This intelligently engineered Encore GX is ready to hit the road with versatile seating and cargo, stunning style, and an adventurous spirit. This SUV can fit your life, fit into your life, and help you find where you fit in all in one drive. With efficient power delivery and an engaging infotainment system, even the longest trips are made fun. For the evolution of the luxury family SUV, look no further than this Buick Encore GX.This low mileage SUV has just 11,820 kms. Its moonstone grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 1.3L 3 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Encore GXs trim level is Preferred. This Buick Encore GX can fit more than you and your family, it can fit in your life with an amazing safety suite that includes automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, forward collision alert, following distance indicator, lane keep assist, Teen Driver, and a rearview camera. Elevate your drive with the Buick Infotainment System featuring a multi-touch display, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, wi-fi, and wireless connectivity. This Encore GX makes every drive easier with remote keyless entry, fog lamps, IntelliBeam automatic high beams, and the Buick exclusive QuietTuning system for an ultra quiet cabin. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, Proximity Key. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors. <br><br>For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: <a href=https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/myers-engine-transmission-for-life/>Life Time Coverage</a>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2023 Buick Encore

11,820 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Buick Encore

GX Preferred - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Buick Encore

GX Preferred - Heated Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

Contact Seller

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
11,820KM
VIN KL4MMCSL3PB084158

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Moonstone Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L0204
  • Mileage 11,820 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning!

This 2023 Buick Encore GX is for sale today.

This intelligently engineered Encore GX is ready to hit the road with versatile seating and cargo, stunning style, and an adventurous spirit. This SUV can fit your life, fit into your life, and help you find where you fit in all in one drive. With efficient power delivery and an engaging infotainment system, even the longest trips are made fun. For the evolution of the luxury family SUV, look no further than this Buick Encore GX.This low mileage SUV has just 11,820 kms. It's moonstone grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 1.3L 3 Cylinder Engine.

Our Encore GX's trim level is Preferred. This Buick Encore GX can fit more than you and your family, it can fit in your life with an amazing safety suite that includes automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, forward collision alert, following distance indicator, lane keep assist, Teen Driver, and a rearview camera. Elevate your drive with the Buick Infotainment System featuring a multi-touch display, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, wi-fi, and wireless connectivity. This Encore GX makes every drive easier with remote keyless entry, fog lamps, IntelliBeam automatic high beams, and the Buick exclusive QuietTuning system for an ultra quiet cabin. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, Proximity Key.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/



Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Safety

REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Front Pedestrian Braking

Convenience

Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Interior

Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2019 Toyota RAV4 LE - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay for sale in Orleans, ON
2019 Toyota RAV4 LE - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay 51,898 KM $25,800 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT - Heated Seats for sale in Orleans, ON
2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT - Heated Seats 28,350 KM $32,500 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Kia Sportage SX AWD 2 sets of tires! for sale in Orleans, ON
2016 Kia Sportage SX AWD 2 sets of tires! 134,212 KM $14,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-258-XXXX

(click to show)

613-258-3403

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-258-3403

Contact Seller
2023 Buick Encore