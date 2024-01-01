$29,995+ tax & licensing
2023 Buick Encore
GX Preferred - Heated Seats
2023 Buick Encore
GX Preferred - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
11,820KM
VIN KL4MMCSL3PB084158
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Moonstone Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L0204
- Mileage 11,820 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning!
This 2023 Buick Encore GX is for sale today.
This intelligently engineered Encore GX is ready to hit the road with versatile seating and cargo, stunning style, and an adventurous spirit. This SUV can fit your life, fit into your life, and help you find where you fit in all in one drive. With efficient power delivery and an engaging infotainment system, even the longest trips are made fun. For the evolution of the luxury family SUV, look no further than this Buick Encore GX.This low mileage SUV has just 11,820 kms. It's moonstone grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 1.3L 3 Cylinder Engine.
Our Encore GX's trim level is Preferred. This Buick Encore GX can fit more than you and your family, it can fit in your life with an amazing safety suite that includes automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, forward collision alert, following distance indicator, lane keep assist, Teen Driver, and a rearview camera. Elevate your drive with the Buick Infotainment System featuring a multi-touch display, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, wi-fi, and wireless connectivity. This Encore GX makes every drive easier with remote keyless entry, fog lamps, IntelliBeam automatic high beams, and the Buick exclusive QuietTuning system for an ultra quiet cabin. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, Proximity Key.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Front Pedestrian Braking
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Interior
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-258-3403
2023 Buick Encore