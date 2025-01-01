$41,945+ taxes & licensing
2023 Buick Envision
Avenir - Moonroof - Leather Seats
2023 Buick Envision
Avenir - Moonroof - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$41,945
+ taxes & licensing
Used
11,500KM
VIN LRBFZSR49PD121726
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 11,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Moonroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Adaptive Cruise Control!
This 2023 Buick Envision is for sale today.
This Buick Envision has the space and versatility to get away with anything. Built to inspire confidence, this Envision doesnt just get you there, it helps you be your best. As boundless as your own imagination, this Envision was designed to inspire you with every drive. This low mileage SUV has just 11,500 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Envision's trim level is Avenir. This Avenir is the epitome of luxury with a gorgeous moonroof, heads up display, leather seats with memory settings, wireless charging, navigation, and a Bose Premium Audio system.This Buick Envision is always in touch with convenient features like remote start, IntelliBeam, hands free liftgate with LED logo projection, and QuietTuning. Stay connected on every drive with the Buick Infotainment System featuring a multi-touch display, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, wi-fi, and wireless connectivity. Make confidence your companion with a safety suite that includes blind spot detection, lane keep assist, forward collision alert, following distance indicator, Teen Driver, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Moonroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Camera, Premium Audio.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $320.79 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WIRELESS CHARGING
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Seat adjuster, front passenger 8-way power
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and front passenger
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Defogger, rear-window electric
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Speedometer, miles/kilometers
Sensor, automatic air circulation/air quality
Remote panic alarm
Armrest, rear centre
Cup holders, 2 in front console, 2 in rear armrest
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Head restraints, rear, outboard seats, adjustable (up/down)
QuietTuning Buick unique process to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Memory settings includes presets for driver seat adjuster and outside rearview mirror
Air vents, rear
Buick Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Air conditioning, refrigerant, low GWP
Lighting, interior ambient
Retained accessory power power windows, audio system and moonroof remain operational after ignition is switched off for a period of time or until a door is opened
Sensor, air quality indicator
Power outlet, 12-volt, cargo area, auxiliary
Power outlet, 110-volt located in the rear of centre console
Audio system feature, USB charging-only ports, located in the rear of the centre console
Air Filter with Microfilter Technology
Cargo compartment cover, rear
Driver Information Centre, enhanced, 8" diagonal multi-colour configurable display includes speedometer, trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature, oil life monitor, air filter life and compass
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Electronic Grade Braking
Tool kit, road emergency
Brake, parking, electronic
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
Axle, 3.47 final drive ratio
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear
Brake lining, high-performance
Suspension, rear 5-link
Fuel, gasoline, E15
Engine control, stop/start system override
All-wheel drive (AWD models.)
Axle, electronic positraction, twin-clutch (AWD models.)
Engine control, stop/start
Engine, 2.0L Turbo, 4-cylinder, SIDI (228 hp [170 kW] @ 5000 rpm, 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm)
GVWR, 5180 lbs (2350 kg) (AWD models)
Trailering provisions includes connector for accessory wiring harness
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Glass, deep-tinted
License plate front mounting package
Wiper, rear intermittent
Door handles, body-colour with chrome strip
Tail lamps, LED
Headlamps, LED
Lamp marker, reflex, front side
Glass, laminated front doors
Wheel, 17" (43.2 cm) steel spare
Tire, spare T145/70R17 SL blackwall
Rear Camera Mirror Washer
Roof rails, Silver
MOONROOF, POWER, PANORAMIC, TILT-SLIDING
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable and driver-side auto-dimming memory, body-colour, manual-folding, light sensitive, remote control with memory settings
Mouldings, bodyside bright, window surround
Tires, P245/45R20 all-season (Requires (RTJ) 20" aluminum wheels with Avenir Pearl Nickel finish.)
Wheels, 20" (50.8 cm) aluminum with Avenir Pearl Nickel finish
Liftgate, power, hands free open and close, programmable includes LED logo projection
Windows
MOONROOF
Safety
Forward Collision Warning
Safety Alert Seat
Lane Keep Assist
Following Distance Indicator
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
Horn, dual-note
Seat belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren) for child restraint seats
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Seat belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger includes pretensioners and load limiters
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings or Teen Driver menu
Airbags, frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger, knee airbag for driver, and roof-rail mounted head-curtain for outboard seating positions.
Hill Descent Control (AWD models.)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System, auto learn
Headlamps, enhanced LED functionality
Media / Nav / Comm
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Audio system feature, Bose premium 9-speaker system
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
Audio system feature, memory card receptacle
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Additional Features
Premium Audio
LED Lights
360 Camera
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
2023 Buick Envision