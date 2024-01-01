$33,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 Chevrolet Bolt
EV LT - Proximity Key - Low Mileage
2023 Chevrolet Bolt
EV LT - Proximity Key - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
8,646KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G1FW6S09P4180311
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 8,646 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Electric Vehicle, Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key, Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start!
This 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV is for sale today.
This 2023 Chevy Bolt aims to make EVs more fun and accessible. Bold colors, a striking shape with expertly sculpted lines, easy to read displays, plus spacious seating and cargo space for up to 5 people make this a formidable compact hatchback in its own right. Freedom from gas stations is the cherry on top, with an impressive range, fast charging times, and all the driver information you need to keep rolling, this 2023 Chevy Bolt makes driving an EV a breeze.This low mileage hatchback has just 8,646 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Bolt EV's trim level is LT. This impressive Bolt LT come with aluminum wheels, push button start and keyless remote entry, Chevrolet MyLink Radio with a huge 10.2 inch LCD colour touchscreen that includes Bluetooth streaming audio, SiriusXM, OnStar with 4G LTE, built-in Wi-Fi and fast charging capability. This Bolt also includes teen driver technology, signature LED lighting, remote vehicle starter, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a rear vision camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Electric Vehicle, Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key, Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $259.99 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
This 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV is for sale today.
This 2023 Chevy Bolt aims to make EVs more fun and accessible. Bold colors, a striking shape with expertly sculpted lines, easy to read displays, plus spacious seating and cargo space for up to 5 people make this a formidable compact hatchback in its own right. Freedom from gas stations is the cherry on top, with an impressive range, fast charging times, and all the driver information you need to keep rolling, this 2023 Chevy Bolt makes driving an EV a breeze.This low mileage hatchback has just 8,646 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Bolt EV's trim level is LT. This impressive Bolt LT come with aluminum wheels, push button start and keyless remote entry, Chevrolet MyLink Radio with a huge 10.2 inch LCD colour touchscreen that includes Bluetooth streaming audio, SiriusXM, OnStar with 4G LTE, built-in Wi-Fi and fast charging capability. This Bolt also includes teen driver technology, signature LED lighting, remote vehicle starter, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a rear vision camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Electric Vehicle, Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key, Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $259.99 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Engine Start
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Safety
Rear View Camera
Convenience
Proximity Key
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
LED Lights
SiriusXM
4G LTE
Electric Vehicle
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime XSE TECH PACKAGE! 82,700 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Lincoln MKX Select 142,229 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Infiniti Q50 3.0t Signature Edition AWD 33,407 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-258-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-258-3403
2023 Chevrolet Bolt