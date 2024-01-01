$30,995+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Bolt
EUV LT - Fast Charging - Apple CarPlay
2023 Chevrolet Bolt
EUV LT - Fast Charging - Apple CarPlay
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$30,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
43,793KM
VIN 1G1FY6S05P4125638
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,793 KM
Vehicle Description
Electric Vehicle, Fast Charging, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Wireless Charging!
This 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV is for sale today.
This 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV brings fun and excitement to the electric SUV segment. Bold colors, a striking shape with expertly sculpted lines, easy to read displays and more cargo room make this a must-have compact SUV for the modern age. Freedom from gas stations is the cherry on top, with impressive range, fast charging times, and all the driver information you need to make driving this 2023 Chevy Bolt EUV a breeze.This SUV has 43,793 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Bolt EUV's trim level is LT. This Chevy Bolt LT is more than an eco-friendly budget beast that offers fast charging, on demand regenerative braking, and aluminum wheels. It also comes with all the modern technology you expect from an EV, like the Chevy Infotainment System with Wi-Fi, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth connectivity all controlled via the large touchscreen. If you need more reasons to love it, it also has a configurable driver information centre with selectable themes, programmable charging, remote keyless entry, ambient LED lighting, and Teen Driver technology. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Electric Vehicle, Fast Charging, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $237.05 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Intellibeam
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
4G WiFi
Electric Vehicle
Fast Charging
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
$30,995
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-258-3403
