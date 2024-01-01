Menu
Low Mileage, Electric Vehicle, Fast Charging, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control!

This 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV is for sale today.

This 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV brings fun and excitement to the electric SUV segment. Bold colors, a striking shape with expertly sculpted lines, easy to read displays and more cargo room make this a must-have compact SUV for the modern age. Freedom from gas stations is the cherry on top, with impressive range, fast charging times, and all the driver information you need to make driving this 2023 Chevy Bolt EUV a breeze.This low mileage SUV has just 16,761 kms. Its red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Bolt EUVs trim level is Premier. This Chevy Bolt is more than an eco-friendly budget beast that offers fast charging, on demand regenerative braking, and aluminum wheels. It also comes with all the modern technology you expect from an EV, like the Chevy Infotainment System with Wi-Fi, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth connectivity all controlled with a touchscreen. If you need more reasons to love it, it also has a configurable driver information centre with selectable themes, programmable charging, remote keyless entry, ambient LED lighting, and Teen Driver technology. This Premier Bolt takes it even farther with Bose premium audio, perforated leather seats, wireless charging, blind spot and lane change assist, and rear parking sensors plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Electric Vehicle, Fast Charging, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Camera, Apple Carplay.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/

Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2023 Chevrolet Bolt

16,761 KM

2023 Chevrolet Bolt

EUV Premier - Fast Charging

2023 Chevrolet Bolt

EUV Premier - Fast Charging

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

Used
16,761KM
VIN 1G1FZ6S01P4201241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 16,761 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Electric Vehicle, Fast Charging, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control!

This 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV is for sale today.

This 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV brings fun and excitement to the electric SUV segment. Bold colors, a striking shape with expertly sculpted lines, easy to read displays and more cargo room make this a must-have compact SUV for the modern age. Freedom from gas stations is the cherry on top, with impressive range, fast charging times, and all the driver information you need to make driving this 2023 Chevy Bolt EUV a breeze.This low mileage SUV has just 16,761 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Bolt EUV's trim level is Premier. This Chevy Bolt is more than an eco-friendly budget beast that offers fast charging, on demand regenerative braking, and aluminum wheels. It also comes with all the modern technology you expect from an EV, like the Chevy Infotainment System with Wi-Fi, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth connectivity all controlled with a touchscreen. If you need more reasons to love it, it also has a configurable driver information centre with selectable themes, programmable charging, remote keyless entry, ambient LED lighting, and Teen Driver technology. This Premier Bolt takes it even farther with Bose premium audio, perforated leather seats, wireless charging, blind spot and lane change assist, and rear parking sensors plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Electric Vehicle, Fast Charging, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Camera, Apple Carplay.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/



Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Intellibeam

Safety

Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
WIFI
Electric Vehicle
Fast Charging

Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403

2023 Chevrolet Bolt