$31,995+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Bolt
EUV Premier - Fast Charging
2023 Chevrolet Bolt
EUV Premier - Fast Charging
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN 1G1FZ6S07P4170349
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P0291
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Electric Vehicle, Fast Charging, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control!
This 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV is for sale today.
This 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV brings fun and excitement to the electric SUV segment. Bold colors, a striking shape with expertly sculpted lines, easy to read displays and more cargo room make this a must-have compact SUV for the modern age. Freedom from gas stations is the cherry on top, with impressive range, fast charging times, and all the driver information you need to make driving this 2023 Chevy Bolt EUV a breeze.It's blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Bolt EUV's trim level is Premier. This Chevy Bolt is more than an eco-friendly budget beast that offers fast charging, on demand regenerative braking, and aluminum wheels. It also comes with all the modern technology you expect from an EV, like the Chevy Infotainment System with Wi-Fi, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth connectivity all controlled with a touchscreen. If you need more reasons to love it, it also has a configurable driver information centre with selectable themes, programmable charging, remote keyless entry, ambient LED lighting, and Teen Driver technology. This Premier Bolt takes it even farther with Bose premium audio, perforated leather seats, wireless charging, blind spot and lane change assist, and rear parking sensors plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Electric Vehicle, Fast Charging, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Camera, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $244.69 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Exterior
Intellibeam
Safety
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
WIFI
Electric Vehicle
Fast Charging
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-258-3403
2023 Chevrolet Bolt