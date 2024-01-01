$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD LT - Aluminum Wheels
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD LT - Aluminum Wheels
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
21,000KM
VIN 2GC4YNE75P1706277
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-074A
- Mileage 21,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Touch Screen!
This 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is for sale today.
Built to be cutting edge from the ground up, this 2023 Silverado HD offers the best and innovative technology from the material used to build it, to the instinctive and fun infotainment, to the loads of assistive technology to make your work day easier. With the ability to help you hook a trailer, stay connected, load the bed, and navigate, this 2023 Silverado will become your favorite coworker in a heartbeat.This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 21,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 401HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 2500HD's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Silverado 2500HD LT is a great choice as it comes with features like aluminum wheels, a larger 8 inch touchscreen with Chevrolet MyLink, Bluetooth streaming audio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a heavy-duty locking rear differential, remote keyless entry and an EZ-Lift tailgate. Additional features also include cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, 4G LTE hotspot capability, a rear vision camera, teen driver technology, SiriusXM radio, power windows and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Touch Screen, Ez-lift Tailgate, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Locking Tailgate
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Touch Screen
EZ-lift tailgate
SiriusXM
Teen Driver Technology
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500