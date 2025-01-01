$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
40,378KM
VIN 2GC4YME71P1723118
Vehicle Details
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 40,378 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is for sale today.
Built to be cutting edge from the ground up, this 2023 Silverado HD offers the best and innovative technology from the material used to build it, to the instinctive and fun infotainment, to the loads of assistive technology to make your work day easier. With the ability to help you hook a trailer, stay connected, load the bed, and navigate, this 2023 Silverado will become your favorite coworker in a heartbeat.This pickup has 40,378 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-258-3403
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500