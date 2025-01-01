Menu
AWD ! Heated and Cooled Seats ! Heated Steering ! AutoStart ! CarPlay ! Adaptive Cruise ! BackupCam !

2023 Dodge Charger

66,850 KM

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Dodge Charger

GT AWD! Sunroof! NAV! AutoStart!

13071856

2023 Dodge Charger

GT AWD! Sunroof! NAV! AutoStart!

Motortrendz

2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-2727

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
66,850KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C3CDXMG2PH657295

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 66,850 KM

AWD ! Heated and Cooled Seats ! Heated Steering ! AutoStart ! CarPlay ! Adaptive Cruise ! BackupCam !

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Power Steering

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Motortrendz

Motortrendz

2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Motortrendz

613-258-2727

2023 Dodge Charger