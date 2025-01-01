$35,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Dodge Charger
GT AWD! Sunroof! NAV! AutoStart!
Location
Motortrendz
2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-2727
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
66,850KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C3CDXMG2PH657295
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 66,850 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD ! Heated and Cooled Seats ! Heated Steering ! AutoStart ! CarPlay ! Adaptive Cruise ! BackupCam !
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Email Motortrendz
