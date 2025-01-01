$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2023 GMC Canyon
Denali - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats
2023 GMC Canyon
Denali - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
21,003KM
VIN 1GTP6FEK5P1128152
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 21,003 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Premium Audio, HUD!
This 2023 GMC Canyon is for sale today.
Aimed at shoppers who desire the capability of a traditional pickup without the compromise of a full-size truck, this redesigned and re-engineering 2023 GMC Canyon is ready to take on whatever you throw at it. From work-site duties to intense off-road sessions, this Canyon is sure to never skip a beat!This low mileage 4X4 pickup has just 21,003 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Canyon's trim level is Denali. This Canyon Denali rewards you with a comprehensive off-road package that includes off-road suspension with an elevated ride height, front recovery hooks, and automatic rear locking differential, switchable drive modes, and all-terrain wheels. Other standard features also include a spray-on bedliner, front fog LED fog lamps, and an EZ-lift tailgate with storage compartments. Interior features include leather-trimmed heated and ventilated front seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, a heated steering wheel, a 6.3-inch heads-up display, wireless device mobile charging, adaptive cruise control, a heated steering wheel, a 7-speaker Bose audio system, and an 11.3-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, mobile hotspot internet access, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Safety equipment includes blind spot detection, rear park assist, rear pedestrian alert, automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, Teen Driver, and forward collision alert with IntelliBeam high beam assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Premium Audio, Hud, 360 Camera, Off-road Suspension.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
This 2023 GMC Canyon is for sale today.
Aimed at shoppers who desire the capability of a traditional pickup without the compromise of a full-size truck, this redesigned and re-engineering 2023 GMC Canyon is ready to take on whatever you throw at it. From work-site duties to intense off-road sessions, this Canyon is sure to never skip a beat!This low mileage 4X4 pickup has just 21,003 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Canyon's trim level is Denali. This Canyon Denali rewards you with a comprehensive off-road package that includes off-road suspension with an elevated ride height, front recovery hooks, and automatic rear locking differential, switchable drive modes, and all-terrain wheels. Other standard features also include a spray-on bedliner, front fog LED fog lamps, and an EZ-lift tailgate with storage compartments. Interior features include leather-trimmed heated and ventilated front seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, a heated steering wheel, a 6.3-inch heads-up display, wireless device mobile charging, adaptive cruise control, a heated steering wheel, a 7-speaker Bose audio system, and an 11.3-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, mobile hotspot internet access, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Safety equipment includes blind spot detection, rear park assist, rear pedestrian alert, automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, Teen Driver, and forward collision alert with IntelliBeam high beam assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Premium Audio, Hud, 360 Camera, Off-road Suspension.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WIRELESS CHARGING
Safety Alert Seat
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Map pocket, driver seatback
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Defogger, rear-window electric
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio controls
Steering wheel, heated
Armrest, rear centre, fold-down with 2 cupholders
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control
Steering column, tilt and telescopic, manual
Instrument panel, soft-touch materials
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
Seat adjuster, power driver lumbar control
Lighting, interior, centre dome
Wireless Charging for compatible cell phones
Air vents, rear
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Driver memory recalls driver "presets" for power driver seat and outside mirrors
Seat adjuster, passenger 6-way power
Lighting, interior, overhead courtesy dual reading lamp
Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding bench with storage
Console, floor, front compartment with cup holders and cell phone storage
Steering wheel, sport-style
Driver Information Centre, 11" diagonal fully-digital display
Multicolour 6.3" Diagonal Head-Up Display
Off-Road Performance Display
Power outlet, 120-volt rear of console
Power outlet, 12-volt located in centre console bin
USB ports, 2, centre console, charge-only, rear
Mechanical
Four Wheel Drive
Off-Road Suspension
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Differential, automatic locking rear
Frame, fully-boxed
Steering, electric power-assist
Engine control, stop/start system disable button
Hitch View
Engine, 2.7L Turbo High-Output (GM Estimated 310 hp [231 kW] @ 5600 rpm, GM Estimated 430 lb-ft of torque [583 Nm] @ 3000 rpm)
Transfer case, two-speed electronic Autotrac with push button control, includes transfer case shield
Battery, 12-volt with rundown protection, 800 cold-cranking amps with 80 amp-hour rating
Alternator, 170 amps (Not available with (Z82) Trailering Package.)
Driver Mode Selector includes Normal, Off-Road, Terrain and Tow/Haul
Black Recovery hooks, front
GVWR, 6250 lbs (2835 kg)
Suspension, Off-Road, 2" factory installed lift and widened track
Radiator Grille Shutters, automatic
Exterior
Wheel opening mouldings
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
CornerStep, rear bumper
Mirror caps, chrome
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, chrome
Window, rear-sliding, manual
Headlamp control, automatic on and off with automatic delay
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable
Mouldings, upper bodyside, window surround, Black finish, Sport
Fog lamps, front LED
Tires, 275/60R20SL AT blackwall
Bedliner, Spray-on (Includes Denali logo on headboard.)
Power outlet, bed mounted, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI6) power outlet)
Taillamps, LED rear combination
MultiStow Tailgate, storage compartment
Tailgate keyed cylinder lock
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Rear park assist, ultrasonic
Rear seat reminder
Front Pedestrian Braking
Rear Pedestrian Alert
StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Hitch Guidance dynamic single line to aid in truck trailer alignment for hitching
Rear Cross Traffic Braking
Buckle to Drive
HD Surround Vision provides the driver with an overhead view of the scene around the vehicle on a centre stack display. Includes HD Rear Vision Camera display.
Following Distance Indicator - (Requires a future software update) (Beginning at the start of production, Certain vehicles will not be equipped with (UE4) Following Distance Indicator functionality which will require a future software update to functio...
Child lock system, rear door latch
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour.
Blind Zone Steering Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Park Assist
HUD
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2023 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury 60,250 KM $101,126 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Kicks S 156,128 KM $15,295 + tax & lic
2014 Chrysler Town & Country Touring - Power Tailgate 249,878 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-258-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-258-3403
2023 GMC Canyon