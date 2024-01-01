$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4X - Head Up Display - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
83,810KM
VIN 3GTUUFELXPG137660
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P0272
- Mileage 83,810 KM
Vehicle Description
Head Up Display, Sunroof, Off Road Suspension, Bose Premium Audio, Leather Seats!
This 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 is for sale today.
This redesigned GMC Sierra 1500 stands out against all other pickup trucks, with sharper, more powerful proportions that creates a commanding stance on and off the road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with it's outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. Inside, you'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your active lifestyle. Get ready to live like a pro in this amazing GMC Sierra 1500! This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 83,810 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 420HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is AT4X. Taking your off road adventures to the max, this highly capable GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X comes fully loaded with an upgraded off-road suspension that features Multimatic DSSV spool-valve dampers and underbody skid plates, full grain leather seats with authentic Vanta Ash wood trim, exclusive aluminum wheels, body-coloured exterior accents and a massive 13.4 inch touchscreen display that features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 12 speaker Bose premium audio system, SiriusXM, and a 4G LTE hotspot. Additionally, this amazing pickup truck also features a power sunroof, spray-in bedliner, wireless device charging, IntelliBeam LED headlights, remote engine start, forward collision warning and lane keep assist, a trailer-tow package with hitch guidance, LED cargo area lighting, heads up display, heated and cooled seats with massage function, ultrasonic parking sensors, an HD surround vision camera plus so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Head Up Display, Sunroof, Off Road Suspension, Bose Premium Audio, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Skid Plates.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
MASSAGE SEATS
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Convenience
Tow Package
Interior
remote start
WIRELESS CHARGING
Mechanical
Skid Plates
Off Road Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
Bose premium audio
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Additional Features
Park Assist
Head up display
360 Camera
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Call Dealer
613-258-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-258-3403
2023 GMC Sierra 1500