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<b>Leather Seats, Navigation, Wireless Charging, Moonroof, Heated Steering Wheel!</b><br> <br> This 2023 Honda HR-V is for sale today.<br> <br>This 2023 Honda HR-V is easily a top contender in the adventure seeking - compact SUV segment. The cabin is extremely flexible and feels very airy, allowing for a sporty and fun ride while having the ability to bring it all with you. With a muscular and sleek styling approach, the HR-V boldly stands out in a crowd and comes prepared for a busy schedule full of adventure. Whether youre hitting your favorite biking trail or just hitting the road home, choose your own adventure in this impressive and highly capable 2023 HR-V.<br> <br>This SUV has 70,626 km. Its nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=IFsqX6NCQpuwJYIKzWP590Cwn8F9K0PP target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a>. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our HR-Vs trim level is EX-L NAVI. This range-topping EX-L NAVI is fully decked with leather seats, wireless device charging, SiriusXM, and an electrically-adjustable moonroof. Other features include a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, full-time all-wheel-drive system, heated front seats with 6-way adjustment, LED lights, a 7-inch touchscreen with a 8-speaker audio system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and proximity keyless entry with remote start. Safety is assured with a raft of systems including blind spot detection with rear cross traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation, and traffic sign recognition. Additional features include vehicle stability assist, road departure mitigation, a rearview camera, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Navigation, Wireless Charging, Moonroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/</a><br> <br/>Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$222.37</b> with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. <br><br>Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors. <br><br>For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: <a href=https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/myers-engine-transmission-for-life/>Life Time Coverage</a>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2023 Honda HR-V

70,626 KM

Details Description Features

$29,076

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Honda HR-V

EX-L NAVI - Leather Seats - Navigation

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14521081

2023 Honda HR-V

EX-L NAVI - Leather Seats - Navigation

Location

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

Contact Seller

$29,076

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
70,626KM
VIN 3CZRZ2H76PM101829

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,626 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Navigation, Wireless Charging, Moonroof, Heated Steering Wheel!

This 2023 Honda HR-V is for sale today.

This 2023 Honda HR-V is easily a top contender in the adventure seeking - compact SUV segment. The cabin is extremely flexible and feels very airy, allowing for a sporty and fun ride while having the ability to bring it all with you. With a muscular and sleek styling approach, the HR-V boldly stands out in a crowd and comes prepared for a busy schedule full of adventure. Whether you're hitting your favorite biking trail or just hitting the road home, choose your own adventure in this impressive and highly capable 2023 HR-V.

This SUV has 70,626 km. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our HR-V's trim level is EX-L NAVI. This range-topping EX-L NAVI is fully decked with leather seats, wireless device charging, SiriusXM, and an electrically-adjustable moonroof. Other features include a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, full-time all-wheel-drive system, heated front seats with 6-way adjustment, LED lights, a 7-inch touchscreen with a 8-speaker audio system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and proximity keyless entry with remote start. Safety is assured with a raft of systems including blind spot detection with rear cross traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation, and traffic sign recognition. Additional features include vehicle stability assist, road departure mitigation, a rearview camera, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Navigation, Wireless Charging, Moonroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/

Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $222.37 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Heated Seats
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING

Seating

Leather Seats

Windows

MOONROOF

Convenience

Proximity Key

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
Collision Mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
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613-258-3403

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$29,076

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-258-3403

2023 Honda HR-V