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2023 Honda HR-V
EX-L NAVI - Leather Seats - Navigation
2023 Honda HR-V
EX-L NAVI - Leather Seats - Navigation
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$29,076
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
70,626KM
VIN 3CZRZ2H76PM101829
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,626 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Navigation, Wireless Charging, Moonroof, Heated Steering Wheel!
This 2023 Honda HR-V is for sale today.
This 2023 Honda HR-V is easily a top contender in the adventure seeking - compact SUV segment. The cabin is extremely flexible and feels very airy, allowing for a sporty and fun ride while having the ability to bring it all with you. With a muscular and sleek styling approach, the HR-V boldly stands out in a crowd and comes prepared for a busy schedule full of adventure. Whether you're hitting your favorite biking trail or just hitting the road home, choose your own adventure in this impressive and highly capable 2023 HR-V.
This SUV has 70,626 km. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our HR-V's trim level is EX-L NAVI. This range-topping EX-L NAVI is fully decked with leather seats, wireless device charging, SiriusXM, and an electrically-adjustable moonroof. Other features include a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, full-time all-wheel-drive system, heated front seats with 6-way adjustment, LED lights, a 7-inch touchscreen with a 8-speaker audio system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and proximity keyless entry with remote start. Safety is assured with a raft of systems including blind spot detection with rear cross traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation, and traffic sign recognition. Additional features include vehicle stability assist, road departure mitigation, a rearview camera, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Navigation, Wireless Charging, Moonroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $222.37 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
This 2023 Honda HR-V is for sale today.
This 2023 Honda HR-V is easily a top contender in the adventure seeking - compact SUV segment. The cabin is extremely flexible and feels very airy, allowing for a sporty and fun ride while having the ability to bring it all with you. With a muscular and sleek styling approach, the HR-V boldly stands out in a crowd and comes prepared for a busy schedule full of adventure. Whether you're hitting your favorite biking trail or just hitting the road home, choose your own adventure in this impressive and highly capable 2023 HR-V.
This SUV has 70,626 km. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our HR-V's trim level is EX-L NAVI. This range-topping EX-L NAVI is fully decked with leather seats, wireless device charging, SiriusXM, and an electrically-adjustable moonroof. Other features include a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, full-time all-wheel-drive system, heated front seats with 6-way adjustment, LED lights, a 7-inch touchscreen with a 8-speaker audio system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and proximity keyless entry with remote start. Safety is assured with a raft of systems including blind spot detection with rear cross traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation, and traffic sign recognition. Additional features include vehicle stability assist, road departure mitigation, a rearview camera, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Navigation, Wireless Charging, Moonroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $222.37 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Heated Seats
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Seating
Leather Seats
Windows
MOONROOF
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
Collision Mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
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104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
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$29,076
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Myers Automotive Group
613-258-3403
2023 Honda HR-V