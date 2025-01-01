$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Kia Carnival
EX+ - Navigation
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
85,345KM
VIN KNDNC5H3XP6205812
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 85,345 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Synthetic Leather Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats!
This 2023 Kia Carnival is for sale today.
This 2023 Kia Carnival is the perfect balance of SUV capability, mini-van family focus, and Kia's reputation for feature rich and dependable vehicles. This Carnival is an extremely compelling minivan, with cutting edge infotainment technology and a host of driver-assistance features offered as standard. In a sea of monotonous and bland minivans, nothing beats this 2023 Kia Carnival.This SUV has 85,345 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Carnival's trim level is EX+. This luxury focused Carnival takes things to the next level with navigation on a larger 12 inch touch screen, a 360 surround camera, advanced smart cruise control, LED fog and brake lights, blind spot detection, synthetic leather seats, forward collision avoidance assist, chrome exterior accents, multi zone climate control, power rear liftgate, wireless charging, heated seats and a heated steering wheel. It also comes with LED headlamps, lane keep assist and lane departure warning, larger aluminum wheels, rear parking sensors, a large 8 inch colour touch screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, removable rear seat with customizable configuration features, remote keyless entry and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Synthetic Leather Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Comfort
Climate Control
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Rear Cam
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Synthetic Leather Seats
