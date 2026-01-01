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AutoStart ! Heated Steering and Seats ! Adaptive Cruise ! CarPlay ! BackupCam !

2023 Nissan Kicks

55,172 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Nissan Kicks

SV Heated Steering and Seats!

Watch This Vehicle
14210822

2023 Nissan Kicks

SV Heated Steering and Seats!

Location

Motortrendz

2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-2727

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
55,172KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CP5CV8PL537440

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 55,172 KM

Vehicle Description

AutoStart ! Heated Steering and Seats ! Adaptive Cruise ! CarPlay ! BackupCam !

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Motortrendz

2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
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613-258-2727

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$19,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Motortrendz

613-258-2727

2023 Nissan Kicks