2023 RAM 1500
Sport NAV! Leather!
2023 RAM 1500
Sport NAV! Leather!
Location
Motortrendz
2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-2727
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$55,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
36,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFVT6PN639864
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 36,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NAV ! Leather ! Heated Steering and Seats ! Pwr Bucket Seat ! CarPlay !
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Motortrendz
2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
$55,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Motortrendz
613-258-2727
2023 RAM 1500