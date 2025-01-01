Menu
Account
Sign In
NAV ! Leather ! Heated Steering and Seats ! Pwr Bucket Seat ! CarPlay !

2023 RAM 1500

36,000 KM

Details Description Features

$55,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 RAM 1500

Sport NAV! Leather!

Watch This Vehicle
12726426

2023 RAM 1500

Sport NAV! Leather!

Location

Motortrendz

2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-2727

  1. 12726426
  2. 12726426
  3. 12726426
  4. 12726426
  5. 12726426
  6. 12726426
  7. 12726426
  8. 12726426
  9. 12726426
  10. 12726426
  11. 12726426
  12. 12726426
  13. 12726426
  14. 12726426
  15. 12726426
  16. 12726426
  17. 12726426
  18. 12726426
  19. 12726426
  20. 12726426
  21. 12726426
  22. 12726426
  23. 12726426
  24. 12726426
  25. 12726426
  26. 12726426
  27. 12726426
  28. 12726426
  29. 12726426
  30. 12726426
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$55,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
36,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFVT6PN639864

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 36,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NAV ! Leather ! Heated Steering and Seats ! Pwr Bucket Seat ! CarPlay !

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motortrendz

Used 2022 Toyota Tacoma 6-Speed Manual! Sunroof! Leather! for sale in Kemptville, ON
2022 Toyota Tacoma 6-Speed Manual! Sunroof! Leather! 40,000 KM $55,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Venue Ultimate w/Black Interior (IVT) Sunroof! NAV! AutoStart! for sale in Kemptville, ON
2022 Hyundai Venue Ultimate w/Black Interior (IVT) Sunroof! NAV! AutoStart! 69,800 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum NAV! Leather! Sunroof! for sale in Kemptville, ON
2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum NAV! Leather! Sunroof! 69,500 KM $30,995 + tax & lic

Email Motortrendz

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motortrendz

Motortrendz

2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-258-XXXX

(click to show)

613-258-2727

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$55,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Motortrendz

613-258-2727

2023 RAM 1500