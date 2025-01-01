$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Acura Integra
Type S - Low Mileage
2024 Acura Integra
Type S - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
10,000KM
VIN 19UDE5G93RA800112
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 10,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
This 2024 Acura Integra is for sale today.
After years of absence, this refreshed Acura Integra returns for the 2024 model year. Loaded with sophisticated infotainment and safety technology along with endless versatility and comfort, this sports sedan also maintains the fun-to-drive and athletic nature that the Integra has long been known for. Punchy performance and razor-sharp handling ensures that every second spent behind the wheel of this 2024 Acura Integra will be a memorable one.This low mileage sedan has just 10,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Integra's trim level is Type S. This Integra Type S adds on an engaging transmission with sport-tuned adaptive suspension, along with a driver's heads-up display unit, a sonorous 12-speaker premium audio system, and other comforts like heated and power-adjustable seats, functionality, dual-zone climate control, and a 9-inch infotainment touchscreen bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Alexa Built-In, navigation, and SiriusXM. Safety on the road is assured, with blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation, and pedestrian braking. Other features include interior ambient lighting, JewelEyes LED lights with inbuilt daytime running lights, synthetic leather seats with suede inserts, proximity keyless entry, and even more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-258-3403
2024 Acura Integra