2024 Buick Encore GX
Sport Touring - Power Liftgate
2024 Buick Encore GX
Sport Touring - Power Liftgate
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
32,000KM
VIN KL4AMESL0RB056089
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 32,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Lane Keep Assist!
This 2024 Buick Encore GX is for sale today.
This intelligently engineered Encore GX is ready to hit the road with versatile seating and cargo, stunning style, and an adventurous spirit. This SUV can fit your life, fit into your life, and help you find where you fit in all in one drive. With efficient power delivery and an engaging infotainment system, even the longest trips are made fun. For the evolution of the luxury family SUV, look no further than this Buick Encore GX.This SUV has 32,000 kms. It's gray in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 1.3L 3 Cylinder Engine.
Our Encore GX's trim level is Sport Touring. This Sport Touring trim steps things up with a power liftgate for rear cargo access, exclusive exterior styling and leatherette upholstery, along with great standard features such as heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, remote engine start, and an 11-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features include lane change alert with side blind zone alert, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, and front pedestrian braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-258-XXXX(click to show)
Myers Automotive Group
2024 Buick Encore GX