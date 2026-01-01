$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Chevrolet Trax
LT - Low Mileage
2024 Chevrolet Trax
LT - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
6,800KM
VIN KL77LHE25RC222282
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-131A
- Mileage 6,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Heated Seats!
This 2024 Chevrolet Trax is for sale today.
All new and redesigned for 2024, the ever-popular Chevy Trax sports exciting looks with even more interior space and enhanced safety features. Compact proportions with an efficient powertrain make this crossover the ideal urban companion. Step this way to experience what prime urban commuting is with this 2024 Trax. This low mileage SUV has just 6,800 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 137HP 1.2L 3 Cylinder Engine.
Our Trax's trim level is LT. This Trax 1LT features the Driver Confidence Package with rear cross traffic alert, blind spot detection and adaptive cruise control, with the LS Convenience Package, that includes a heated steering wheel, heated side mirrors and remote engine start, along with great standard features such as heated front seats, cruise control, USB A/C charging, 60/40 split-folding rear seats, air conditioning, and an upgraded 11-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wi-fi hotspot capability, active noise cancellation, and SiriusXM streaming radio. Safety features also include front pedestrian braking, forward collision alert, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, IntelliBeam, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
This 2024 Chevrolet Trax is for sale today.
All new and redesigned for 2024, the ever-popular Chevy Trax sports exciting looks with even more interior space and enhanced safety features. Compact proportions with an efficient powertrain make this crossover the ideal urban companion. Step this way to experience what prime urban commuting is with this 2024 Trax. This low mileage SUV has just 6,800 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 137HP 1.2L 3 Cylinder Engine.
Our Trax's trim level is LT. This Trax 1LT features the Driver Confidence Package with rear cross traffic alert, blind spot detection and adaptive cruise control, with the LS Convenience Package, that includes a heated steering wheel, heated side mirrors and remote engine start, along with great standard features such as heated front seats, cruise control, USB A/C charging, 60/40 split-folding rear seats, air conditioning, and an upgraded 11-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wi-fi hotspot capability, active noise cancellation, and SiriusXM streaming radio. Safety features also include front pedestrian braking, forward collision alert, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, IntelliBeam, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Assist handle, front passenger
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Defogger, rear-window electric
Shift knob, urethane
Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered
Steering column, tilt and telescoping
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way manual
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy
Lighting, rear cargo compartment lamp
Lighting, interior, overhead courtesy lamp
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding
Air conditioning, automatic climate control
Keyless Start, push-button
Console, floor with armrest
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Air filter, pollutant
Head restraints, front, 2-way adjustable
Knee bolster, driver and front passenger
Key system, 2 key fobs
Vehicle health management
Theft-deterrent system, immobilizer
Assist handles, rear outboard,
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night,
Sensor, cabin humidity and windshield temperature
Head restraints, rear, height adjustable
Cargo privacy cover, rear
Driver Information centre, 8" diagonal fully digital colour display reconfigurable
USB ports, 2, one type-A and one type-C, located within the instrument panel
USB ports, 2, one type-A and one type-C, centre console, charge-only, rear
Power outlet, 12-volt, located on instrument panel
Steering wheel, wrapped (Included with (6K5) LT Convenience Package.)
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Lane Keep Assist
Braking control, ECM grade
StabiliTrak, stability control system
Rear seat reminder
Front Pedestrian Braking
HD Rear Vision Camera
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from bei...
Following Distance Indicator (Included with (PED) Chevrolet Safety Assist.)
Daytime Running Lamps, LED signature light
Airbags, frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; roof rail-mounted head-curtain for all outboard seating positions, and Passenger Sensing System for front passenger
Seat belts, 3-point, all seating positions with front tensioners
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened, programmable
3 Years of OnStar Remote Access The OnStar Remote Access Plan gives you simplified remote control of your properly equipped vehicle and unlocks a variety of great features in your myChevrolet mobile app. See dealer for details. (Does not include emerge...
Media / Nav / Comm
Active noise cancellation
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Antenna, roof-mounted
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,
SiriusXM, enjoy a Platinum Plan trial subscription (Trial subscription is subject to the SiriusXM Customer Agreement and privacy policy, visit www.siriusxm.ca which includes full terms and how to cancel. All fees, content, features, and availability ar...
Mechanical
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Alternator, 130 amps
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Coolant protection, engine
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Suspension, rear, compound crank
Capless Fuel Fill
Drivetrain, front-wheel drive
Brake, electronic parking
Axle, 3.50 final drive ratio
Engine air filtration monitor
Brake lining, performance
Engine, ECOTEC 1.2L Turbo DOHC DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (137 hp [102 kW] @ 5000 rpm, 162 lb-ft of torque [219 N-m] @ 2500 rpm)
GVWR, 4145 lbs. (1880 kg)
Battery, 70AH, 12V, 760 cold-cranking amps
Brake rotor, FNC
Exhaust tip, turned down, hidden
Exterior
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Lamp, centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
Tire, spare, compact
Mechanical jack with tools
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Spoiler, rear
Headlamps, LED
Recovery hook, front
Liftgate, manual
Shutters, front lower grille, active
Tires, 225/60R17 all-season, blackwall
Ornamentation, LT badge
Mouldings, Black, side windows surround
Mouldings, body-side, lower, extra wide, moulded in Black
Wiper, rear, intermittent
Wipers, front intermittent, variable speed
Glass, tinted windshield
Ornamentation, Trax lettering
Roof rails (Black.)
Fascia, front and rear, Silver-painted inserts
Mirror caps, painted body-colour (Included and only available with (ZFT) LS Convenience Package.)
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2022 Kia Forte GT-Line - Cooled Seats - Sunroof 42,096 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Nissan Kicks SV 66,117 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2025 Mazda CX-5 GS 51,717 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-258-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-258-3403
2024 Chevrolet Trax