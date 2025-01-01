2024 GMC Sierra 1500

Four Wheel Drive

Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section

Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion

Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe

Capless Fuel Fill

Automatic Stop/Start

Rear axle, 3.23 ratio

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors

Pickup bed

Recovery hooks, chrome

Trailer brake controller, integrated

Brake lining wear indicator

Transfer case, two-speed, electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)

Air filter, heavy-duty

Auto-locking rear differential

Denali Premium Suspension with Adaptive Ride Control

Hill Descent Control (Requires 4WD model.)

Cargo tie downs (12), fixed, rated at 500 lbs per corner

Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)

Cooling, external engine oil cooler (Not available with (LZ0) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)

Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler (Not available with (LZ0) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)

GVWR, 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)

Alternator, 170 amps (Included and only available with (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Not available with (LZ0) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)

Engine, 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring Dynamic Fuel Management (Requires (NPP) Dual, sport-mode active exhaust enabled.)