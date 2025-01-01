$83,495+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali Ultimate - Sunroof
2024 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali Ultimate - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$83,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
43,636KM
VIN 1GTUUHEL9RZ100520
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-348A
- Mileage 43,636 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Massage Seats, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Head Up Display!
This 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 is for sale today.
This 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 stands out in the midsize pickup truck segment, with bold proportions that create a commanding stance on and off road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with its outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and robust suspension. This amazing 2024 Sierra 1500 is ready for whatever.This 4X4 pickup has 43,636 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is Denali Ultimate. This unmistakable GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate comes fully loaded with luxurious full grain leather seats and authentic open-pore wood trim, a signature Denali Vader chrome grille and exclusive aluminum wheels, plus a massive 13.4 inch touchscreen display that is paired with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a premium 12-speaker Bose audio system, SiriusXM, and a 4G LTE hotspot. Additionally, this stunning pickup truck also features heated and cooled front seats and heated second row seats, a spray-in bedliner, wireless device charging, IntelliBeam LED headlights, remote engine start, forward collision warning and lane keep assist, a trailer-tow package with hitch guidance, LED cargo area lighting, ultrasonic parking sensors, an HD surround vision camera, heads up display, trailer blind spot detection plus so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Massage Seats, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Head Up Display, Bose Premium Audio, Wireless Charging.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $638.56 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
This 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 is for sale today.
This 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 stands out in the midsize pickup truck segment, with bold proportions that create a commanding stance on and off road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with its outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and robust suspension. This amazing 2024 Sierra 1500 is ready for whatever.This 4X4 pickup has 43,636 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is Denali Ultimate. This unmistakable GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate comes fully loaded with luxurious full grain leather seats and authentic open-pore wood trim, a signature Denali Vader chrome grille and exclusive aluminum wheels, plus a massive 13.4 inch touchscreen display that is paired with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a premium 12-speaker Bose audio system, SiriusXM, and a 4G LTE hotspot. Additionally, this stunning pickup truck also features heated and cooled front seats and heated second row seats, a spray-in bedliner, wireless device charging, IntelliBeam LED headlights, remote engine start, forward collision warning and lane keep assist, a trailer-tow package with hitch guidance, LED cargo area lighting, ultrasonic parking sensors, an HD surround vision camera, heads up display, trailer blind spot detection plus so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Massage Seats, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Head Up Display, Bose Premium Audio, Wireless Charging.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $638.56 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
MASSAGE SEATS
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Sunroof, power
CornerStep, rear bumper
Mirror caps, chrome
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, chrome
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare
Bumper, front, body-colour lower
Bumper, rear body-colour with corner steps
Fog lamps, LED
Mouldings, window surround, Chrome
Tailgate, GMC MultiPro Tailgate with six functional load/access features
Tire, spare 255/80R17SL all-season, blackwall
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in cargo bed activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Tailgate, gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release, includes hitch area light
Tires, 275/50R22SL all-season, blackwall
Lighting, perimeter
Taillamps, LED LED signature taillight with LED stop, turn & reverse and Fade-on/Fade-off animation
Wipers, front rain-sensing
LPO, Wheel locks, set of 4 (dealer-installed)
Grille (Vader chrome header with Signature Denali Grille in vader chrome.)
GMC Front and Rear Logo, Vader Chrome
Wheelhouse liners, rear (Deleted with (E3Z) Carbon Fibre Composite Bed.)
GMC MultiPro Power Steps, power-retractable with rearward articulating, (providing bed access). Foot activated running side board.
Convenience
Tow Package
Interior
remote start
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated rear seats
universal home remote
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WIRELESS CHARGING
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Steering wheel, heated
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Steering column, power rake and telescoping
Air vents, rear
Compass, located in instrument cluster
Exterior Temperature Display, located in radio display
Seats, heated second row outboard seats
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Centre Console, floor-mounted with cup holders, cell phone storage, power cord management, hanging file folder capability
Seat, Up-level Rear with Storage Package, 60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models, includes full-length bench seat, seatback storage on left and right side, centre fold out armrest with 2 cupholders, full cab width under-seat storage, (includes child s...
MULTICOLOUR 15" DIAGONAL HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Information Centre, enhanced, 12.3" diagonal reconfigurable multicolour digital display
GMC Premium information Display-13.4" diagonal Multicolour I touch screen
USB ports, (2) charge-only, rear
Power outlet, bed mounted, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) interior power outlet)
Power outlet, interior power outlet, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)
Mechanical
Four Wheel Drive
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Rear axle, 3.23 ratio
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Pickup bed
Recovery hooks, chrome
Trailer brake controller, integrated
Brake lining wear indicator
Transfer case, two-speed, electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
Air filter, heavy-duty
Auto-locking rear differential
Denali Premium Suspension with Adaptive Ride Control
Hill Descent Control (Requires 4WD model.)
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed, rated at 500 lbs per corner
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Cooling, external engine oil cooler (Not available with (LZ0) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler (Not available with (LZ0) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
GVWR, 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Alternator, 170 amps (Included and only available with (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Not available with (LZ0) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Engine, 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring Dynamic Fuel Management (Requires (NPP) Dual, sport-mode active exhaust enabled.)
Active Exhaust, Dual, sport-mode enabled (Required and only available with (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Not available with (N10) Dual exhaust.)
Media / Nav / Comm
Bose premium audio
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Safety
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Front and Rear Park Assist, Ultrasonic
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Rear seat reminder
Hitch Guidance
Rear Pedestrian Alert
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Rear Cross Traffic Braking
TRAILER SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT
In-vehicle Trailering App, System includes checklist, trailer maintenance reminders, trailer security alerts, trailer mileage, tow/haul reminder, trailer electrical diagnostics and Trailer Tire Pressure Monitor System module
Bed View Camera camera in the CHMSL to show a view of the cargo bed, display located in infotainment screen, includes Two Trailer Camera Provisions (Includes Trailer View Camera Provisions and Trailer Assist Guidelines.)
Trailer Camera Provisions and trailer viewing software
Following Distance Indicator (Included and only available with (PDI) GMC Pro Safety.)
Seat Belt Adjustable Guide Loops, front row only
Buckle to Drive (Included and only available with (PDI) GMC Pro Safety.)
Trailer Tire Pressure Monitor Sensors includes set of 4 sensors. Sensor functionality requires (UET) In-Vehicle Trailering App to be ordered with the vehicle and installed by the factory. Sensors will be shipped loose with the truck and will need to be...
Tire Pressure Monitor System, auto learn includes Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
Rear Seat Belt Indicator
Hitch View with image adjustment, Pan/Zoom/Tilt
3 years of OnStar & Connected Services Plan see onstar.ca for information, Includes access to OnStar Safety & Security Services and Connected Services. For eligible retail customers, this includes the OnStar Guardian app, Remote Access through the myGM...
Additional Features
Park Assist
Head up display
LED Lights
360 Camera
Trailering Package includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors and (CTT) Hitch Guidance
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2004 Lexus ES 330 212,569 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport - Low Mileage 31,596 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2012 Honda CR-V LX 225,756 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-258-XXXX(click to show)
$83,495
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-258-3403
2024 GMC Sierra 1500