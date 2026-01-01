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Heated and Cooled Seats ! NAV ! Leather ! Heated Steering ! Heated Rear Seats ! Adaptive Cruise ! Pwr Seats ! Loaded!

2024 Mazda CX-50

44,425 KM

Details Description Features

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Mazda CX-50

GT w/Turbo NAV! Leather! Heads up Display!

Watch This Vehicle
14534889

2024 Mazda CX-50

GT w/Turbo NAV! Leather! Heads up Display!

Location

Motortrendz

2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-2727

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
44,425KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 7MMVABDY3RN156953

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 44,425 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated and Cooled Seats ! NAV ! Leather ! Heated Steering ! Heated Rear Seats ! Adaptive Cruise ! Pwr Seats ! Loaded!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Motortrendz

2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
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613-258-2727

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$40,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Motortrendz

613-258-2727

2024 Mazda CX-50