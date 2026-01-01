$40,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Mazda CX-50
GT w/Turbo NAV! Leather! Heads up Display!
2024 Mazda CX-50
GT w/Turbo NAV! Leather! Heads up Display!
Location
Motortrendz
2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-2727
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$40,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
44,425KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 7MMVABDY3RN156953
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 44,425 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated and Cooled Seats ! NAV ! Leather ! Heated Steering ! Heated Rear Seats ! Adaptive Cruise ! Pwr Seats ! Loaded!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Motortrendz
2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
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$40,995
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Motortrendz
613-258-2727
2024 Mazda CX-50