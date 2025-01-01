Menu
NAV ! Sunroof ! Leather ! CarPlay ! AWD ! Dual Zone Air ! Fog Lights ! Alloy Wheels ! Cruise !

2024 MINI Cooper Countryman

60,000 KM

Details Description Features

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing
2024 MINI Cooper Countryman

Cooper S NAV! Sunroof! Leather!

13178579

2024 MINI Cooper Countryman

Cooper S NAV! Sunroof! Leather!

Location

Motortrendz

2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-2727

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
60,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WMZ83BR02R3S11141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 60,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NAV ! Sunroof ! Leather ! CarPlay ! AWD ! Dual Zone Air ! Fog Lights ! Alloy Wheels ! Cruise !

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Entertainment Package
AWD
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Motortrendz

Motortrendz

2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
$30,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Motortrendz

613-258-2727

2024 MINI Cooper Countryman