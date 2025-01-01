$30,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 MINI Cooper Countryman
Cooper S NAV! Sunroof! Leather!
2024 MINI Cooper Countryman
Cooper S NAV! Sunroof! Leather!
Location
Motortrendz
2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-2727
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$30,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
60,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WMZ83BR02R3S11141
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 60,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NAV ! Sunroof ! Leather ! CarPlay ! AWD ! Dual Zone Air ! Fog Lights ! Alloy Wheels ! Cruise !
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Seating
Heated Seats
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Entertainment Package
AWD
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Motortrendz
2024 MINI Cooper Countryman Cooper S NAV! Sunroof! Leather! 60,000 KM $30,995 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 ST Hemi! AutoStart! 145,000 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT Auto AutoStart! Heated Seats ! 91,300 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Email Motortrendz
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motortrendz
2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-258-XXXX(click to show)
$30,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Motortrendz
613-258-2727
2024 MINI Cooper Countryman