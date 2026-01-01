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2025 Cadillac XT4
2X
2025 Cadillac XT4
2X
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
24,000KM
VIN 1GYFZFR44SF122234
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 24,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2025 Cadillac XT4 is for sale today.
In the perpetually competitive luxury crossover SUV segment, this Cadillac XT4 will appeal to buyers who value a stylish design, a spacious interior, and a traditionally upright SUV-like driving position. The cabin has a modern appearance with plenty of standard and optional technology and infotainment features. With superb handling and economy on the road, this XT4 remains a practical and stylish option in this popular vehicle segment.
This SUV has 24,000 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
In the perpetually competitive luxury crossover SUV segment, this Cadillac XT4 will appeal to buyers who value a stylish design, a spacious interior, and a traditionally upright SUV-like driving position. The cabin has a modern appearance with plenty of standard and optional technology and infotainment features. With superb handling and economy on the road, this XT4 remains a practical and stylish option in this popular vehicle segment.
This SUV has 24,000 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
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Myers Automotive Group
613-258-3403
2025 Cadillac XT4