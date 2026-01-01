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This 2025 Cadillac XT4 is for sale today.<br> <br>In the perpetually competitive luxury crossover SUV segment, this Cadillac XT4 will appeal to buyers who value a stylish design, a spacious interior, and a traditionally upright SUV-like driving position. The cabin has a modern appearance with plenty of standard and optional technology and infotainment features. With superb handling and economy on the road, this XT4 remains a practical and stylish option in this popular vehicle segment.<br> <br>This SUV has 24,000 km. Its nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/</a><br> <br/><br>Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors. <br><br>For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: <a href=https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/myers-engine-transmission-for-life/>Life Time Coverage</a>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2025 Cadillac XT4

24,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Cadillac XT4

2X

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14161183

2025 Cadillac XT4

2X

Location

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
24,000KM
VIN 1GYFZFR44SF122234

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2025 Cadillac XT4 is for sale today.

In the perpetually competitive luxury crossover SUV segment, this Cadillac XT4 will appeal to buyers who value a stylish design, a spacious interior, and a traditionally upright SUV-like driving position. The cabin has a modern appearance with plenty of standard and optional technology and infotainment features. With superb handling and economy on the road, this XT4 remains a practical and stylish option in this popular vehicle segment.

This SUV has 24,000 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/


Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
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613-258-XXXX

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613-258-3403

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Myers Automotive Group

613-258-3403

2025 Cadillac XT4