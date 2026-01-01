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2025 GMC Acadia
AT4 - Tow Package - Low Mileage
2025 GMC Acadia
AT4 - Tow Package - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
15,056KM
VIN 1GKENPRS5SJ284375
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-257A
- Mileage 15,056 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Tow Package, Bose Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!
This 2025 GMC Acadia is for sale today.
Wherever the roads lead, go confidently in this 2025 GMC Acadia. This SUV offers versatile space and impressive functionality that are seamlessly blended with style, safety, and top notch technology. This Acadia makes a strong impression with its confident stance and bold styling from front to back and its details, big or small, make it a truly distinctive crossover vehicle. This low mileage SUV has just 15,056 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 328HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Acadia's trim level is AT4. Standard features include trailing equipment with hitch guidance and a tow hitch, the Driver Convenience Package with heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, remote start and a power liftgate for rear cargo access, Assisted Driving Package with lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control. Also standard include a wireless charging pad for mobile devices, a 12-speaker Bose premium audio system, a 15-inch infotainment screen with navigation capability, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and even more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Tow Package, Bose Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
This 2025 GMC Acadia is for sale today.
Wherever the roads lead, go confidently in this 2025 GMC Acadia. This SUV offers versatile space and impressive functionality that are seamlessly blended with style, safety, and top notch technology. This Acadia makes a strong impression with its confident stance and bold styling from front to back and its details, big or small, make it a truly distinctive crossover vehicle. This low mileage SUV has just 15,056 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 328HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Acadia's trim level is AT4. Standard features include trailing equipment with hitch guidance and a tow hitch, the Driver Convenience Package with heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, remote start and a power liftgate for rear cargo access, Assisted Driving Package with lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control. Also standard include a wireless charging pad for mobile devices, a 12-speaker Bose premium audio system, a 15-inch infotainment screen with navigation capability, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and even more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Tow Package, Bose Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Convenience
Tow Package
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
COMPASS DISPLAY
WIRELESS CHARGING
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Seat adjuster, front passenger power lumbar
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature
Defogger, rear-window electric
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Lighting, interior with theater dimming, cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way power
Wireless Charging for select devices
Heater, electric, heating/defroster
Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues
USB Ports, rear, dual, charge-only
Steering wheel, sport-style
Power outlets one located in the centre stack under the climate controls and one located in the rear cargo area
Active Noise Cancellation, driveline
Headrest, 3rd row centre
Seating, 7-passenger (2-2-3 seating configuration) with 2nd row flat-folding captain's chairs with Smart Slide and 3rd row manual-folding 60-40 split-bench seat
Active Noise Cancellation, Engine noise control
Console, front centre with 4 cup holders and storage, includes rear storage
Driver Information Centre, 11" diagonal Driver Information Centre with high contrast display
Windows, power with driver Express-Up and all windows Express-Down
USB ports, single charge
Cup holders 4 in front centre console, 2 in front door panel, 2 in 2nd row door panel and 2 in 3rd row, 10 total
Cloth/CoreTec seat trim
Safety
Hill Descent Control
Safety Alert Seat
Lane Keep Assist
Following Distance Indicator
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Rear seat reminder
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats
Reverse Automatic Braking
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Rear Cross Traffic Braking
Seat belt indicator, 2nd row
Seat belt indicator, 3rd row
Hitch View
Blind Zone Steering Assist
Front Pedestrian and Bicyclist Braking
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use
Display, automatic occupant sensing
Seat belt restraint pretensioner, rear
Tire Pressure Monitoring System, auto learn, includes Tire Fill Alert
Seat belts, 3-point driver and front passenger, height-adjustable include pretensioners and load limiters
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Wheel opening mouldings
LED Fog Lamps
LED Headlamps
Mechanical jack with tools
HEATED WIPER PARK
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall
Wheel, spare, 18" x 4.5" (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel
Rear Camera Washer
Sill plates, front, chrome
Glass, acoustic, laminated
Roof rails, Gloss Black
Antenna, body-colour, roof-mounted shark fin
Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, manual-folding, body-colour with integrated turn signal indicators
Headlamps, IntelliBeam, automatic high-beam
Door handles, outside, body-colour
TIRES, 265/65R18SL ALL-TERRAIN, BLACKWALL
Mouldings, bodyside, moulded colour
Mouldings, rocker, narrow
Mouldings, door upper, all around, high Gloss Black
Skid plate, steel, covering front approach and under body
Media / Nav / Comm
Bose premium audio
Audio system feature, Bose Premium 12-speaker system with sub-woofer
Mechanical
Electronic Parking Brake
Emissions, federal requirements
E10 Fuel capable
Automatic Stop/Start
Axle, 3.49 final drive ratio
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear
Cooling system, heavy-duty
Engine control, stop/start system disable switch
Alternator, 220 amps
Exhaust, dual outlet with bright tips
Hitch Guidance, trailering assist guideline
Engine, 2.5L Turbo DOHC SIDI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (328 hp [244 kW] @ 5500 rpm, 326 lb-ft of torque [442 N-m] @ 3500 rpm)
Electronic Precision Shift, column mounted button and trigger based transmission interface
Brakes lining wear indicator
Recovery hooks, front, Red
Suspension, Performance (Off-Road tuned)
GVWR, 6393 lbs (2900 kg)
Additional Features
TRAILERING PACKAGE includes (V08) heavy-duty cooling system, (PZ8) Hitch View, (CTT) Hitch Guidance, (KW5) 220 amp alternator, factory-installed hitch, 5000 lbs. towing, 7-pin wiring harness and Class III hitch.
Seat belt, 3-point, front passenger, with pretensioner and load limiter
Seat belt, 3-point, driver with pretensioner and load limiter
Power outlet, 120-volt, 3-prong household style located on the rear of centre console (Included with (CWM) Assisted Driving Package.)
USB ports, 2 (first row) Charge/Data ports located on front console, 1 type C and 1 type A
Rear Pedestrian Alert (Included with (CWM) Assisted Driving Package.)
Side Bicyclist Alert (Included with (CWM) Assisted Driving Package.)
Traffic Sign Recognition, enhanced, sensor indicator (Included with (CWM) Assisted Driving Package.)
15" diagonal Premium GMC Infotainment System with high contrast display, with Google built-in compatibility, including navigation capability, color touch-screen, multi-touch display, connected apps, personalized profiles for each driver's settings, Nat...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
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Myers Automotive Group
613-258-3403
2025 GMC Acadia