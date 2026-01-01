2025 GMC Acadia

remote start

Adaptive Cruise Control

Heated Steering Wheel

COMPASS DISPLAY

WIRELESS CHARGING

Steering column, tilt and telescopic

Seat adjuster, front passenger power lumbar

Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming

Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature

Defogger, rear-window electric

Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable

Lighting, interior with theater dimming, cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature

Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way power

Wireless Charging for select devices

Heater, electric, heating/defroster

Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues

USB Ports, rear, dual, charge-only

Steering wheel, sport-style

Power outlets one located in the centre stack under the climate controls and one located in the rear cargo area

Active Noise Cancellation, driveline

Headrest, 3rd row centre

Seating, 7-passenger (2-2-3 seating configuration) with 2nd row flat-folding captain's chairs with Smart Slide and 3rd row manual-folding 60-40 split-bench seat

Active Noise Cancellation, Engine noise control

Console, front centre with 4 cup holders and storage, includes rear storage

Driver Information Centre, 11" diagonal Driver Information Centre with high contrast display

Windows, power with driver Express-Up and all windows Express-Down

USB ports, single charge

Cup holders 4 in front centre console, 2 in front door panel, 2 in 2nd row door panel and 2 in 3rd row, 10 total