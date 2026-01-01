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2025 GMC Yukon
AT4 - Power Liftgate - Cooled Seats
2025 GMC Yukon
AT4 - Power Liftgate - Cooled Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$100,076
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
33,000KM
VIN 1GKS2CRL4SR118802
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-125A
- Mileage 33,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Power Liftgate, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats!
This 2025 GMC Yukon is for sale today.
This GMC Yukon is a traditional full-size SUV that's thoroughly modern. With its truck-based body-on-frame platform, it's every bit as tough and capable as a full size pickup truck. The handsome exterior and well-appointed interior are what make this SUV a desirable family hauler. This GMC Yukon sits above the competition in tech, features and aesthetics while staying capable and comfortable enough to take the whole family and a camper along for the adventure. This SUV has 33,000 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 420HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Yukon's trim level is AT4. Standard features include ventilated and heated leather seats, wireless charging, premium smooth riding suspension, a large 16.8 inch screen featuring wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a Bose premium audio system, unique aluminum wheels, LED headlights and convenient side assist steps. This gorgeous SUV also include 5G WiFi hotspot, GMC Connected Access, an HD surround view camera, remote engine start, front pedestrian braking, front and rear parking assist, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, fog lamps and plenty of cargo room! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Liftgate, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $765.37 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
This 2025 GMC Yukon is for sale today.
This GMC Yukon is a traditional full-size SUV that's thoroughly modern. With its truck-based body-on-frame platform, it's every bit as tough and capable as a full size pickup truck. The handsome exterior and well-appointed interior are what make this SUV a desirable family hauler. This GMC Yukon sits above the competition in tech, features and aesthetics while staying capable and comfortable enough to take the whole family and a camper along for the adventure. This SUV has 33,000 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 420HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Yukon's trim level is AT4. Standard features include ventilated and heated leather seats, wireless charging, premium smooth riding suspension, a large 16.8 inch screen featuring wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a Bose premium audio system, unique aluminum wheels, LED headlights and convenient side assist steps. This gorgeous SUV also include 5G WiFi hotspot, GMC Connected Access, an HD surround view camera, remote engine start, front pedestrian braking, front and rear parking assist, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, fog lamps and plenty of cargo room! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Liftgate, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $765.37 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Steering column, power tilt and telescopic
Defogger, rear-window electric
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Lighting, interior with dome light driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature, cargo lights, door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way power lumbar
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable
Seats, heated second row, outboard positions
Assist handles, overhead, driver and front passenger, located in headliner
Power outlets, 2, 120-volt located on the rear of the centre console and rear cargo area
Assist handles, front passenger A-pillar and second row outboard B-pillar
Warning tones headlamp on, driver and right-front passenger seat belt unfasten and turn signal on
Air filter, pollutant and fine dust
Steering wheel, wrapped
Steering column lock, electrical
Wireless Phone Charging, for portable devices
USB ports, 2 type-C, charge-only, located in third row
Console, floor with storage area, cup holders (Replaced with (DCH) power-sliding centre console when (CWM) Technology Package is ordered.)
Sill plates, bright, front and rear doors (AT4/AT4 Ultimate-specific with logo.)
Driver Information Centre, 11" diagonal multi-colour digital high-contrast display with local backlight dimming
Memory settings recalls 2 "driver" presets for power driver seat and outside rearview mirrors (Also includes memory settings for the power tilt and telescopic steering column.)
Mechanical
Hill Descent Control
4-wheel drive
Suspension, front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs
Mechanical jack with tools
Automatic Stop/Start
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil
Keyless Start, push-button
Rear axle, 3.23 ratio
Electronic Precision Shift
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Transfer case, active, 2-speed electronic Autotrac with rotary controls, includes neutral position for dinghy towing
Engine air filtration monitor
Engine control, stop/start system disable button, non-latching
Exhaust, dual system with dual twin polished stainless-steel tips
Trailering equipment, heavy-duty includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way connector and 2" trailering receiver
Air filter, heavy-duty
Recovery hooks, Red, horizontal-mounted
Skid plate, front
GVWR, 7700 lbs. (3493 kg) (4WD models only.)
Fuel, gasoline, E15 (Standard with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)
Alternator, 220 amps (Standard with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)
Battery, 730 cold-cranking amps with 80 amp hour rating (Standard with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)
Steering, power,
Cooling, external engine oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil integral to driver side of radiator (Deleted when (LZ0) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel engine is ordered.)
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Trailer Sway Control
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Wiper, rear intermittent
Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
Mirror caps, body-colour
Glass, windshield shade band
Tire carrier, lockable outside spare winch-type mounted under frame at rear
IntelliBeam, automatic high beam on/off
Rear Camera Washer
Active aero shutters, upper
Fog lamps, front LED
Glass, driver and front passenger laminated front door window
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, power-folding driver-side auto-dimming, integrated turn signal indicators and puddle lighting
Fascia, front high-approach angle
Tires, 275/60R20SL all-terrain, blackwall
Tail lamps, LED includes animated lighting
AutoSense Power Liftgate hands-free, presence detection
Headlamps, LED, with LED Daytime Running Lamps includes enhanced animation
Safety
Hill start assist
Forward collision alert
Safety Alert Seat
Lane Keep Assist
Traffic sign recognition
Rear seat reminder
Door locks, rear child security, manual
Airbags, Frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact airbag; Head-curtain airbags for all rows in outboard seating positions
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag
Hitch Guidance
Rear Pedestrian Alert
Reverse Automatic Braking
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats lower anchors and top tethers located in all second row seating positions, top tethers located in third row seating positions
Rear Cross Traffic Braking
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings or Teen Driver menu
Front Pedestrian and Bicyclist Braking
Side Bicyclist Alert
Enhanced Automatic Parking Assist includes semi-automatic steering, applying limited braking, as well as shifting gears into a detected parallel or perpendicular parking space
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Audio system feature, Bose 10-speaker Surround with CentrePoint
Additional Features
Park Assist
ASSIST STEPS
360 Camera
Seats, second row 60/40 split-folding bench, power release (Not available with (DCH) power-sliding centre console. )
Tire Pressure Monitoring System, auto learn, includes Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
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Call Dealer
613-258-XXXX(click to show)
$100,076
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-258-3403
2025 GMC Yukon