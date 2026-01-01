2025 GMC Yukon

Hill start assist

Forward collision alert

Safety Alert Seat

Lane Keep Assist

Traffic sign recognition

Rear seat reminder

Door locks, rear child security, manual

Airbags, Frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact airbag; Head-curtain airbags for all rows in outboard seating positions

Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag

Hitch Guidance

Rear Pedestrian Alert

Reverse Automatic Braking

Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats lower anchors and top tethers located in all second row seating positions, top tethers located in third row seating positions

Rear Cross Traffic Braking

Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings or Teen Driver menu

Front Pedestrian and Bicyclist Braking

Side Bicyclist Alert