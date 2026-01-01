$25,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2025 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/Tech Package Sunroof! NAV! AutoStart!
2025 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/Tech Package Sunroof! NAV! AutoStart!
Location
Motortrendz
2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-2727
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
36,722KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHLM4DG7SU988630
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 36,722 KM
Vehicle Description
NAV ! Sunroof ! Heated Steering and Seats ! AutoStart ! CarPlay ! Dual Zone Air !
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
Navigation System
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Motortrendz
2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
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613-258-XXXX(click to show)
$25,995
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Motortrendz
613-258-2727
2025 Hyundai Elantra