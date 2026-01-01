$28,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2025 Kia Seltos
EX Sunroof! Leather! Autostart!
2025 Kia Seltos
EX Sunroof! Leather! Autostart!
Location
Motortrendz
2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-2727
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
46,923KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDEUCAA3S7771906
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 46,923 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof ! Leather ! CarPlay ! AutoStart ! Heated Steering and Seats ! BackupCam !
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Motortrendz
2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
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613-258-XXXX(click to show)
$28,995
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Motortrendz
613-258-2727
2025 Kia Seltos