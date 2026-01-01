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Sunroof ! Leather ! CarPlay ! AutoStart ! Heated Steering and Seats ! BackupCam !

2025 Kia Seltos

46,923 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Kia Seltos

EX Sunroof! Leather! Autostart!

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14422032

2025 Kia Seltos

EX Sunroof! Leather! Autostart!

Location

Motortrendz

2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-2727

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
46,923KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDEUCAA3S7771906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 46,923 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof ! Leather ! CarPlay ! AutoStart ! Heated Steering and Seats ! BackupCam !

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
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613-258-2727

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$28,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Motortrendz

613-258-2727

2025 Kia Seltos