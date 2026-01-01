New and Used Hyundai for Sale in Kemptville, ON
Showing 1-50 of 89
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
Sport - Certified
$8,495 + tax & lic
CALL
Gray
Ehab's Auto
Gloucester, ON
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
2.4L Essential AWD w/Safety Package - $41.18 /Wk
$12,209 + tax & lic
91,552KM
Stormy Sea
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe
GL Sport - AWD, ONLY 107K, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS!
Sale
$10,995 + tax & lic
107,726KM
Black
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
Orleans, ON
Buy From Home Options
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport Premium - $45.96 /Wk
$11,075 + tax & lic
138,189KM
2026 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid
Preferred w/Trend Package
$53,486 + tax & lic
25KM
CYBER SAGE
Myers Automotive Group
Nepean, ON
Buy From Home Options
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid
Luxury
Sale
$28,938 + tax & lic
123,015KM
White
Myers Automotive Group
Orleans, ON
Buy From Home Options
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
$19,995 + tax & lic
122,846KM
Bronze
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport Sport Value Pkg ,Sport Premium pkg, Sport Tech pkg, Sport 2.0T Base
$16,499 + tax & lic
137,000KM
Red
Seaway Motors
Brockville, ON
Buy From Home Options
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport AWD 4DR 2.0T LIMITED
$17,995 + tax & lic
121,282KM
Platinum Graphite (ABT)
Peterborough Kia
Peterborough, ON
Buy From Home Options
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe
LUXURY AWD, PHEV, TOIT PANO, SIEGES CHAUFFANTS
$32,480 + tax & lic
70,608KM
White Cream
Auto Flash BFH
Saint-Hubert, QC
Buy From Home Options
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe
Preferred AWD
$28,440 + tax & lic
60,393KM
Blue
Kia on Hunt Club
Nepean, ON
Buy From Home Options
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport Sport Value Pkg ,Sport Premium pkg, Sport Tech pkg ,Sport 2.0T Base
$14,999 + tax & lic
144,000KM
Seaway Motors
Brockville, ON
Buy From Home Options
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
2.0T Preferred AWD w/Sunroof/Dk Chrome Accent
$16,316 + tax & lic
148,254KM
Black
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe
$44,995 + tax & lic
53,807KM
White
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
AWD 4dr 2.0T Limited, FULLY LOADED, 137 KM
$13,500 + tax & lic
137,516KM
Grey
Rony's Auto Sales
Ottawa, ON
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
Ultimate 2.0 (A8) 4dr All-Wheel Drive
$19,888 + tax & lic
141,577KM
The Leasing Company
Ottawa, ON
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport Premium AWD - Heated Seats
$16,995 + tax & lic
89,870KM
White
Myers Automotive Group
Ottawa, ON
Buy From Home Options
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
Preferred
$23,900 + tax & lic
102,000KM
Burgundy
Strader Motor Sales Kingston
Kingston, ON
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe
LUXURY AWD
$42,488 + tax & lic
17,653KM
Hampton Grey
Hyundai on Hunt Club
Nepean, ON
Buy From Home Options
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
2.0T Preferred AWD w/Sunroof
$15,998 + tax & lic
141,266KM
White
Orleans Kia
Orleans, ON
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
2.4L Preferred AWD w/Sun/Leather Package
$23,816 + tax & lic
60,235KM
Shimmering Silver
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
2.4L Preferred AWD w/Sunroof
$19,595 + tax & lic
151,000KM
Myers Automotive Group
Kemptville, ON
Buy From Home Options
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
2.0T Ultimate AWD - Navigation
Sale
$23,538 + tax & lic
57,565KM
Black
Myers Automotive Group
Orleans, ON
Buy From Home Options
2025 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid
Preferred w/Trend Pkg
Sale
$44,888 + tax & lic
22,265KM
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe
Ultimate Calligraphy - HUD
Sale
$40,288 + tax & lic
58,958KM
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport FWD 4dr 2.4L
$13,216 + tax & lic
147,000KM
Grey
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe
Ultimate Calligraphy AWD - $208 B/W
$28,898 + tax & lic
108,271KM
Shimmering Silv
Myers Automotive Group
Ottawa, ON
Buy From Home Options
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe
Preferred AWD w/Trend Package
$30,816 + tax & lic
35,402KM
Hampton Grey
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe
XL 7-PASSENGER | HTD SEATS | ALLOYS | BLUETOOTH | A/C
$14,955 + tax & lic
124,138KM
BECKETTS BLACK
Car-On Auto Sales
Ottawa, ON
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
PREMIUM, CAMERA, SIEGES & VOLANT CHAUFFANTS
$12,750 + tax & lic
138,317KM
Platinum Graphite
Auto Flash BFH
Saint-Hubert, QC
Buy From Home Options
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
$0 DOWN $127/WEEK ALL IN
$25,938 + tax & lic
89,343KM
Twilight Black
Car-On Auto Sales
Ottawa, ON
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe
Luxury NAV! Sunroof! Leather! 7Pass!
$41,995 + tax & lic
43,562KM
Orange
Motortrendz
Kemptville, ON
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe
$0 DOWN $98/WEEK ALL IN
$25,373 + tax & lic
66,412KM
Grey
Car-On Auto Sales
Ottawa, ON
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe
GL 2.4
$2,722 + tax & lic
178,530KM
FROST WHITE PEARL
Kenny U-Pull
Peterborough, ON
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe
ULTIMATE CALLIGRAPHY AWD
$45,816 + tax & lic
36,721KM
EARTHY BRASS
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
2.4L Preferred AWD
$15,750 + tax & lic
170,500KM
Tallen's Auto Sales Ltd
Kingston, ON
Buy From Home Options
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
Preferred
$20,999 + tax & lic
72,045KM
Blue
Murphy Ford
Pembroke, ON
Buy From Home Options
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
Limited
Sale
$16,900 + tax & lic
146,126KM
Silver
St. Lawrence Automobiles
Brockville, ON
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe
$25,995 + tax & lic
86,629KM
White
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
Premium
$7,995 + tax & lic
182,000KM
White
Groupe Capital Auto
Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid
Limited
$27,175 + tax & lic
94,785KM
Orange
Easton Auto Sales
Gananoque, ON