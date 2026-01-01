New and Used Hyundai for Sale in Kemptville, ON

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All Models Accent Elantra Elantra GT Elantra HEV Elantra Hybrid Elantra N Elantra Sedan Elantra Touring Equus Genesis Genesis Coupe HR110C IONIQ IONIQ 5 IONIQ 5 N IONIQ 6 IONIQ 9 Ioniq Hybrid KONA KONA PREFERRED Kona N PALISADE PREFERRED AWD Palisade HEV Palisade Hybrid Santa Cruz Santa Fe Santa Fe HEV Santa Fe Hybrid Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid Santa Fe Sport Santa Fe XL Sonata Sonata Hybrid TUCSON NIGHT Terracan Crdi Tucson Tucson Hybrid Tucson Plug-In Hybrid Veloster Venue Veracruz