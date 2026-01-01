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New and Used Hyundai for Sale in Kemptville, ON

Showing 1-50 of 89
Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Sport - Certified for sale in Gloucester, ON

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Sport - Certified
$8,495 + tax & lic
CALL
Gray
Ehab's Auto

Gloucester, ON

Used 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe 2.4L Essential AWD w/Safety Package - $41.18 /Wk for sale in Kanata, ON

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

2.4L Essential AWD w/Safety Package - $41.18 /Wk
$12,209 + tax & lic
91,552KM
Stormy Sea
Myers Automotive Group

Kanata, ON

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Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GL Sport - AWD, ONLY 107K, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS! for sale in Orleans, ON

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL Sport - AWD, ONLY 107K, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS!
Sale
$10,995 + tax & lic
107,726KM
Black
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Orleans, ON

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Used 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe 2.4L Preferred AWD for sale in Orleans, ON

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

2.4L Preferred AWD
$22,995 + tax & lic
57,484KM
Gray
Orleans Kia

Orleans, ON

Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium - $45.96 /Wk for sale in Kanata, ON

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Premium - $45.96 /Wk
$11,075 + tax & lic
138,189KM
Myers Automotive Group

Kanata, ON

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New 2026 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Preferred w/Trend Package for sale in Nepean, ON

2026 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid

Preferred w/Trend Package
$53,486 + tax & lic
25KM
CYBER SAGE
Myers Automotive Group

Nepean, ON

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Used 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid Luxury for sale in Orleans, ON

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid

Luxury
Sale
$28,938 + tax & lic
123,015KM
White
Myers Automotive Group

Orleans, ON

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Used 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe for sale in Kingston, ON

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

$19,995 + tax & lic
122,846KM
Bronze
MyCar.ca Kingston

Kingston, ON

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Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Sport Value Pkg ,Sport Premium pkg, Sport Tech pkg, Sport 2.0T Base for sale in Brockville, ON

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Sport Value Pkg ,Sport Premium pkg, Sport Tech pkg, Sport 2.0T Base
$16,499 + tax & lic
137,000KM
Red
Seaway Motors

Brockville, ON

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Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4DR 2.0T LIMITED for sale in Peterborough, ON

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport AWD 4DR 2.0T LIMITED
$17,995 + tax & lic
121,282KM
Platinum Graphite (ABT)
Peterborough Kia

Peterborough, ON

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Used 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe LUXURY AWD, PHEV, TOIT PANO, SIEGES CHAUFFANTS for sale in Saint-Hubert, QC

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

LUXURY AWD, PHEV, TOIT PANO, SIEGES CHAUFFANTS
$32,480 + tax & lic
70,608KM
White Cream
Auto Flash BFH

Saint-Hubert, QC

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Used 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred AWD for sale in Nepean, ON

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred AWD
$28,440 + tax & lic
60,393KM
Blue
Kia on Hunt Club

Nepean, ON

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Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Sport Value Pkg ,Sport Premium pkg, Sport Tech pkg ,Sport 2.0T Base for sale in Brockville, ON

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Sport Value Pkg ,Sport Premium pkg, Sport Tech pkg ,Sport 2.0T Base
$14,999 + tax & lic
144,000KM
Seaway Motors

Brockville, ON

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Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe 2.0T Preferred AWD w/Sunroof/Dk Chrome Accent for sale in Ottawa, ON

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

2.0T Preferred AWD w/Sunroof/Dk Chrome Accent
$16,316 + tax & lic
148,254KM
Black
Bank Street Hyundai

Ottawa, ON

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Used 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe for sale in Kingston, ON

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

$44,995 + tax & lic
53,807KM
White
MyCar.ca Kingston

Kingston, ON

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Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4dr 2.0T Limited, FULLY LOADED, 137 KM for sale in Ottawa, ON

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

AWD 4dr 2.0T Limited, FULLY LOADED, 137 KM
$13,500 + tax & lic
137,516KM
Grey
Rony's Auto Sales

Ottawa, ON

Used 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Luxury AWD for sale in Gloucester, ON

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid

Luxury AWD
$32,880 + tax & lic
71,800KM
Gray
Kia 417

Gloucester, ON

Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate 2.0 (A8) 4dr All-Wheel Drive for sale in Ottawa, ON

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate 2.0 (A8) 4dr All-Wheel Drive
$19,888 + tax & lic
141,577KM
The Leasing Company

Ottawa, ON

Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium AWD - Heated Seats for sale in Ottawa, ON

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Premium AWD - Heated Seats
$16,995 + tax & lic
89,870KM
White
Myers Automotive Group

Ottawa, ON

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Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 FWD for sale in Ottawa, ON

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 FWD
$12,999 + tax & lic
139,462KM
Grey
Backseat Autos

Ottawa, ON

Used 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred for sale in Kingston, ON

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred
$23,900 + tax & lic
102,000KM
Burgundy
Strader Motor Sales Kingston

Kingston, ON

Used 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe LUXURY AWD for sale in Nepean, ON

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

LUXURY AWD
$42,488 + tax & lic
17,653KM
Hampton Grey
Hyundai on Hunt Club

Nepean, ON

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Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe 2.0T Preferred AWD w/Sunroof for sale in Orleans, ON

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

2.0T Preferred AWD w/Sunroof
$15,998 + tax & lic
141,266KM
White
Orleans Kia

Orleans, ON

Used 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe 2.4L Preferred AWD w/Sun/Leather Package for sale in Ottawa, ON

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

2.4L Preferred AWD w/Sun/Leather Package
$23,816 + tax & lic
60,235KM
Shimmering Silver
Bank Street Hyundai

Ottawa, ON

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Used 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe 2.4L Preferred AWD w/Sunroof for sale in Kemptville, ON

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

2.4L Preferred AWD w/Sunroof
$19,595 + tax & lic
151,000KM
Myers Automotive Group

Kemptville, ON

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Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred for sale in Kingston, ON

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred
$16,888 + tax & lic
120,901KM
White
Petrie Ford

Kingston, ON

Used 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS for sale in Saint-Lazare, QC

2008 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS
$2,000 + tax & lic
227,323KM
Steel Gray
Kenny U-Pull

Saint-Lazare, QC

Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe 2.0T Ultimate AWD - Navigation for sale in Orleans, ON

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

2.0T Ultimate AWD - Navigation
Sale
$23,538 + tax & lic
57,565KM
Black
Myers Automotive Group

Orleans, ON

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Used 2025 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT AWD for sale in Ottawa, ON

2025 Hyundai Santa Fe

XRT AWD
$41,844 + tax & lic
26,421KM
Surgenor GM Ottawa

Ottawa, ON

Used 2025 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Preferred w/Trend Pkg for sale in Kanata, ON

2025 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid

Preferred w/Trend Pkg
Sale
$44,888 + tax & lic
22,265KM
Myers Automotive Group

Kanata, ON

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Used 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy - HUD for sale in Kanata, ON

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate Calligraphy - HUD
Sale
$40,288 + tax & lic
58,958KM
Myers Automotive Group

Kanata, ON

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Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport FWD 4dr 2.4L for sale in Ottawa, ON

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport FWD 4dr 2.4L
$13,216 + tax & lic
147,000KM
Grey
Bank Street Hyundai

Ottawa, ON

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Used 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy AWD - $208 B/W for sale in Ottawa, ON

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate Calligraphy AWD - $208 B/W
$28,898 + tax & lic
108,271KM
Shimmering Silv
Myers Automotive Group

Ottawa, ON

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Used 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred AWD w/Trend Package for sale in Ottawa, ON

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred AWD w/Trend Package
$30,816 + tax & lic
35,402KM
Hampton Grey
Bank Street Hyundai

Ottawa, ON

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Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL 7-PASSENGER | HTD SEATS | ALLOYS | BLUETOOTH | A/C for sale in Ottawa, ON

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL 7-PASSENGER | HTD SEATS | ALLOYS | BLUETOOTH | A/C
$14,955 + tax & lic
124,138KM
BECKETTS BLACK
Car-On Auto Sales

Ottawa, ON

Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe PREMIUM, CAMERA, SIEGES & VOLANT CHAUFFANTS for sale in Saint-Hubert, QC

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

PREMIUM, CAMERA, SIEGES & VOLANT CHAUFFANTS
$12,750 + tax & lic
138,317KM
Platinum Graphite
Auto Flash BFH

Saint-Hubert, QC

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Used 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe $0 DOWN $127/WEEK ALL IN for sale in Ottawa, ON

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

$0 DOWN $127/WEEK ALL IN
$25,938 + tax & lic
89,343KM
Twilight Black
Car-On Auto Sales

Ottawa, ON

Used 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Luxury NAV! Sunroof! Leather! 7Pass! for sale in Kemptville, ON

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

Luxury NAV! Sunroof! Leather! 7Pass!
$41,995 + tax & lic
43,562KM
Orange
Motortrendz

Kemptville, ON

Used 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe $0 DOWN $98/WEEK ALL IN for sale in Ottawa, ON

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

$0 DOWN $98/WEEK ALL IN
$25,373 + tax & lic
66,412KM
Grey
Car-On Auto Sales

Ottawa, ON

Used 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe GL 2.4 for sale in Peterborough, ON

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL 2.4
$2,722 + tax & lic
178,530KM
FROST WHITE PEARL
Kenny U-Pull

Peterborough, ON

Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE for sale in Cornwall, ON

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

SE
$11,777 + tax & lic
146,363KM
Bow Tie Auto Sales

Cornwall, ON

Used 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe ULTIMATE CALLIGRAPHY AWD for sale in Ottawa, ON

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

ULTIMATE CALLIGRAPHY AWD
$45,816 + tax & lic
36,721KM
EARTHY BRASS
Bank Street Hyundai

Ottawa, ON

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Used 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe 2.4L Preferred AWD for sale in Kingston, ON

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

2.4L Preferred AWD
$15,750 + tax & lic
170,500KM
Tallen's Auto Sales Ltd

Kingston, ON

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Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred for sale in Pembroke, ON

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred
$20,999 + tax & lic
72,045KM
Blue
Murphy Ford

Pembroke, ON

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Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited for sale in Brockville, ON

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Limited
Sale
$16,900 + tax & lic
146,126KM
Silver
St. Lawrence Automobiles

Brockville, ON

Used 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe for sale in Kingston, ON

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

$25,995 + tax & lic
86,629KM
White
MyCar.ca Kingston

Kingston, ON

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Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 AWD for sale in Ottawa, ON

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 AWD
$13,499 + tax & lic
156,895KM
Grey
Backseat Autos

Ottawa, ON

Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium for sale in Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Premium
$7,995 + tax & lic
182,000KM
White
Groupe Capital Auto

Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC

Used 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe SE for sale in Ingleside, ON

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

SE
$19,537 + tax & lic
110,744KM
Black
S.G. Wells Ford

Ingleside, ON

Used 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Limited for sale in Gananoque, ON

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid

Limited
$27,175 + tax & lic
94,785KM
Orange
Easton Auto Sales

Gananoque, ON