2005 General Coach Citation 25 rl

0 MI

Details Description

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Pierson Motors and RV Sales

519-396-7000

Location

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

Used
  • Listing ID: 8045509
  • Stock #: P1942a

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Mileage 0 MI

Vehicle Description

2005 Citation 25rl  travel trailer very nice couples trailer with front walk around queen bed ,couch slide with jack knife sofa bed , rear bathroom with lots of cabinets for storage ,easy to tow wth tandem axles , kitchen has 3 burner cock top with cover and oven and double sink lots of storage thought out trailer .

