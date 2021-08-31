2005 General Coach Citation 25 rl

+ taxes & licensing
519-396-7000
856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7
519-396-7000
+ taxes & licensing
2005 Citation 25rl travel trailer very nice couples trailer with front walk around queen bed ,couch slide with jack knife sofa bed , rear bathroom with lots of cabinets for storage ,easy to tow wth tandem axles , kitchen has 3 burner cock top with cover and oven and double sink lots of storage thought out trailer .
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7