2010 Hyundai Tucson

213,177 MI

$8,998

$8,998

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

519-396-7000

AWD

AWD

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

519-396-7000

213,177MI
Used
  • Listing ID: 8316060
  • Stock #: P2116
  • VIN: KM8JUCACXAU026596

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 213,177 MI

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

519-396-7000

