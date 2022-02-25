$64,995+ tax & licensing
2013 CHATEAU 22E
Location
856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7
25,320MI
Used
- Listing ID: 8379258
- Stock #: P2087A
- VIN: 1FDWE3FS2CDB35320
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 25,320 MI
Vehicle Description
Specifications and Features:
- Chassis Brand: Ford
- Engine Type: V10
- Chassis Model: E350
- Cylinders: 10
- Horsepower (bhp): 305
- Torque (Ft Lbs): 420
- Fuel Type: Gas
- Transmission Brand: TorqShift
- Transmission Type: Automatic
- Number Of Speeds: 5
- Driveline Type: 4X2
- Length (ft): 23'11"
- Width (ft): 8'3"
- Height (ft): 10'10"
- Interior Height (ft): 6'10"
- Wheelbase (ft): 13'2"
- Towing Capacity (lbs): 5000
- GVWR (lbs): 12500
- Fuel Capacity (gal): 55
- Number Of Fresh Water Holding Tanks: 1
- Total Fresh Water Tank Capacity (gal): 50
- Number Of Gray Water Holding Tanks: 1
- Total Gray Water Tank Capacity (gal): 37
- Number Of Black Water Holding Tanks: 1
- Total Black Water Tank Capacity (gal): 24.5
- Number Of Propane Tanks: 1
- Total Propane Tank Capacity (gal): 9.6
- Body Material: Aluminum
- Sidewall Construction: Fiberglass
- Number of Awnings: 1
- Awning Length (ft): 15
- Number Of Oven Burners: 3
- Max Sleeping Count: 6
- Number Of Double Beds: 2
- Number Of Convertible / Sofa Beds: 1
- Front Tire (Full Spec): 225/75R 16E
- Rear Tire (Full Spec): 225/75R 16E
- Front Brake Type: Hydraulic Disc
- Rear Brake Type: Hydraulic Disc
- Air Conditioning (BTUs): 13500
- Heater (BTUs): 20000
- Water Heater Tank Capacity (g): 6
- Water Heater Pump Power Mode: Propane
- Water Heater Tank Bypass: Yes
