2013 CHATEAU 22E

25,320 MI

Details Description

$64,995

+ tax & licensing
$64,995

+ taxes & licensing

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

519-396-7000

Location

Pierson Motors and RV Sales

856 Queen St, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2Y7

519-396-7000

  • Listing ID: 8379258
  • Stock #: P2087A
  • VIN: 1FDWE3FS2CDB35320

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 25,320 MI

Specifications and Features:



  • Chassis Brand: Ford
  • Engine Type: V10
  • Chassis Model: E350
  • Cylinders: 10
  • Horsepower (bhp): 305
  • Torque (Ft Lbs): 420
  • Fuel Type: Gas
  • Transmission Brand: TorqShift
  • Transmission Type: Automatic
  • Number Of Speeds: 5
  • Driveline Type: 4X2
  • Length (ft): 23'11"
  • Width (ft): 8'3"
  • Height (ft): 10'10"
  • Interior Height (ft): 6'10"
  • Wheelbase (ft): 13'2"
  • Towing Capacity (lbs): 5000
  • GVWR (lbs): 12500
  • Fuel Capacity (gal): 55
  • Number Of Fresh Water Holding Tanks: 1
  • Total Fresh Water Tank Capacity (gal): 50
  • Number Of Gray Water Holding Tanks: 1
  • Total Gray Water Tank Capacity (gal): 37
  • Number Of Black Water Holding Tanks: 1
  • Total Black Water Tank Capacity (gal): 24.5
  • Number Of Propane Tanks: 1
  • Total Propane Tank Capacity (gal): 9.6
  • Body Material: Aluminum
  • Sidewall Construction: Fiberglass
  • Number of Awnings: 1
  • Awning Length (ft): 15
  • Number Of Oven Burners: 3
  • Max Sleeping Count: 6
  • Number Of Double Beds: 2
  • Number Of Convertible / Sofa Beds: 1
  • Front Tire (Full Spec): 225/75R 16E
  • Rear Tire (Full Spec): 225/75R 16E
  • Front Brake Type: Hydraulic Disc
  • Rear Brake Type: Hydraulic Disc
  • Air Conditioning (BTUs): 13500
  • Heater (BTUs): 20000
  • Water Heater Tank Capacity (g): 6
  • Water Heater Pump Power Mode: Propane
  • Water Heater Tank Bypass: Yes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

