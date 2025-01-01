$7,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 Mazda MAZDA3
2013 Mazda MAZDA3
Location
Motor One Canada
792 Broadway St. Unit B, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2G1
888-286-2765
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
175,667KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # m3
- Mileage 175,667 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Motor One Canada
2013 Mazda MAZDA3 175,667 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
2018 Ford E-450 16 foot cube 95,666 KM $33,999 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Transit 250 High roof 148 121,999 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
Email Motor One Canada
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motor One Canada
792 Broadway St. Unit B, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2G1
Call Dealer
888-286-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Motor One Canada
888-286-2765
2013 Mazda MAZDA3